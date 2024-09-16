Man Utd: Ratcliffe sent ‘truth’ warning with Wembley of the North a ‘no-go’ unless one change is made

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been warned that his plans to build the Wembley of the North would be a “no-go” unless one change is made.

At the start of this year, INEOS chief Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a minority stake in the Premier League giants. As part of this deal, United’s new co-owner has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

The British billionaire has had a busy few months as he has made significant changes at Man Utd. He has recruited sporting director Dan Ashworth, chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox.

There was also a mass squad overhaul as Ratcliffe and Co. offloaded deadwood and spent around £180m on signings.

Ratcliffe has also hatched a plan to move Man Utd to a new stadium, as intends a build a so-called Wembley of the North which would have a 100,000 capacity.

Last month, a report claimed Ratcliffe has hatched an ‘ambitious’ plan to keep Old Trafford and build their ‘new 100,000 seater Wembley of the North’.

The report claimed.

‘The plans have to be financially viable to make the project work, and United could still lower their ambitions to a £1bn redevelopment of Old Trafford if they are not. ‘But it’s clear the club’s preference is to build one of world’s best stadiums on spare land behind the Stretford End while keeping the essence of the old ground. ‘New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants a final decision by the end of the year, and it’s thought work could be completed by 2030.’

However, former Everton and Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness has sent a warning to Man Utd on the ‘truth’ about their new stadium plans.

In an interview with Football Insider, Wyness claimed a new Man Utd stadium would be a “no-go” without new transport links. He explained: “The road, the rail links – that’s what is really needed around the current Old Trafford.

“And if you’re going to have a stadium of the size they’re talking about, 100,000 seats, it’s absolutely crucial the transport links are there.

“There needs to be improvements between the city centre, the airport, the tram, the bus links.

“It’s got to be planned and executed properly, otherwise the whole stadium is a no-go.

“That’s what needs improving and I hope it is being worked on – it would be a great benefit.

“We’ve been struggling with HS2 for some time now, and this new stadium could go some way to restimulating the connection between Birmingham and Manchester.

“If part of the cost of that could be borne by Man United, it’s a way for them to be seen politically as the good guys.”