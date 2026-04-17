Man Utd: Ratcliffe ‘will make the ultimate call’ on Carrick whose ‘personality does not align’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have the final say on whether Michael Carrick will become permanent head coach.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘will make the ultimate call’ on Michael Carrick’s future and the next permanent Red Devils manager, according to reports.

The Premier League club chose to sack Ruben Amorim in January and replace him temporarily with Carrick, who took over as interim head coach until the end of the season.

Carrick has led Man Utd to seven wins, two draws and two losses in his first 11 matches in charge and the former England international now has six more matches to impress.

It has been looking more and more likely that Carrick will be given the permanent job in the summer with their form taking Man Utd to third in the Premier League and likely to claim a Champions League spot next term.

However, their 2-1 defeat at home to arch-rivals Leeds on Monday night reportedly put doubt in the head of some Man Utd officials as they look to select a new permanent boss.

There have been rumours that Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has been approached with Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola another potential option.

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And now Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic has revealed that Carrick’s ‘personality does not align with what the British billionaire would typically go for’ with Ratcliffe normally ‘drawn to alpha characters’.

On the decision to appoint their next permanent manager, it is understood that Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe ‘will make the ultimate call, with the Glazer family, who own the majority of shares, content to let him take the lead’.

Man Utd are acutely aware that ‘if they appoint somebody else and it starts badly, going back to Carrick is not an option.’

Whitwell’s colleague David Ornstein has already that “nothing has been decided” by Man Utd and that the Red Devils are likely to take their time with such a “huge call”.

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Ornstein told The Athletic earlier this week: “The way things are going, I don’t see United picking the likes of Iraola, Glasner or Silva ahead of Carrick – although if they miss out on the Champions League, I assume they would all come into play. That’s why we’ll have to be a bit patient.

“I hear United have completed all of their background work and no doubt spoken to representatives, although I’m told no interviews with candidates have taken place yet; if they had we would probably have heard whispers at the very least.

“It’s a huge call for United and their sporting director Jason Wilcox – he’s leading the process and will make a recommendation to the board.

“As things stands, it might feel like Carrick is in pole position… however nothing has been decided and therefore it could, of course, end differently.”