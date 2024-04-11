Man Utd: Ratcliffe ‘wants to imitate’ Perez, Real Madrid transfer model with Wolves star ‘next target’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to channel his inner Florentino Perez by signing two young Brazilian players for Manchester United, according to reports.

Ratcliffe recently completed a 25 per cent takeover at Old Trafford and has got stuck right in, making some huge moves in the boardroom, taking Manchester City’s CEO, Omar Berrada, for example.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe: The Florentino Perez of Man Utd?

The British billionaire has big plans for the summer transfer window as well, with manager Erik ten Hag’s future also up in the air.

Plenty of players are being linked with a move to United and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes stated that Ratcliffe is looking at Wolves’ Joao Gomes, Fluminese midfielder Andre, and AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao.

Interest in Gomes has been spoken about for a while now, so they are likely to be genuinely keen on signing him from his Premier League rivals.

Reports linking Andre to Old Trafford are relatively new, though, and Leao has barely been linked but is more realistic than Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, who is reportedly being looked at with Kylian Mbappe set to join Los Blancos.

And a fresh report from Nacional has said Ratcliffe is eager to bring in Brazilian midfielders Gomes, 23, and Andre, 22.

The Spanish website says the new United minority owner ‘wants to imitate the modus operandi of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, and sign two young Brazilian players’.

Perez has had great success shopping in Brazil over the years, landing current superstars Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, while he is waiting on Endrick to join up with his new team-mates in the Spanish capital.

Another player mentioned is Casemiro, who joined from Sao Paulo in 2013, moved permanently to FC Porto after a year on loan, and then returned to Madrid for €15million in 2015.

Interestingly, it will be Casemiro who will make way for the Gomes and/or Andre if either or both are bought by Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe would love to ‘replicate’ these deals in the summer and Red Devils manager Ten Hag has made Andre his ‘first target’ with ‘talks’ already underway.

It is believed that Fluminese value Andre at around €25m (£21.3million), which is very reasonable, especially when you consider United’s need to replace Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat.

The report continues by saying Gomes is ‘Ratcliffe’s next target’ and can ‘accompany’ the Fulham, Liverpool and Arsenal target in ‘the engine room’ next season.

It is claimed that Gomes’ performances in Wolves’ midfield this season have ‘impressed’ Man Utd and Ratcliffe hopes the two Brazilians can ‘make a leap in quality in midfield’.

