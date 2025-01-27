Ratcliffe warned of ‘outright rebellion’ at Man Utd after angry fans confront him in X-rated rant

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was confronted by angry Man Utd supporters on Sunday and the Red Devils co-owner has now been warned of an ‘outright rebellion’.

The Red Devils beat Fulham 1-0 on Sunday evening to move up one place to 12th in the Premier League after 23 games played.

Man Utd have had a terrible season with Ratcliffe and INEOS taking the decision to keep Erik ten Hag on in the summer before sacking him in late October after a poor start to the season.

New manager Ruben Amorim has largely carried on the disappointing performances and inconsistent results but the Portuguese head coach will only be judged after getting some of his own players in the building.

That is something that is proving difficult with Man Utd close to the edge of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and the Red Devils are now considering the sale of top talent Alejandro Garnacho to loosen up their budget.

This is all happening against the backdrop of club cuts with INEOS and Ratcliffe working to put the club on a more sustainable financial footing and have instigated a number of cost-saving measures, including a redundancy programme which cut 250 jobs from headcount across all departments by the end of August.

Ticket price hikes have also riled loyal supporters, who have had to deal with poor performances on the pitch over the past decade, and tensions spilled over on Sunday with some fans angrily confronting Ratcliffe.

Some supporters chanted: “Just like the Glazers, Jim Ratcliffe’s a c—”

In a video posted on X, the Man Utd co-owner is seen sitting in the back seat of his car and can be heard saying: “Enjoy your photograph guys,” as fans are heard shouting at him.

One fan is heard saying: “We’re northerners, come on mate – sort it out.” Before another adds: “Worse than the Glazers, mate.”

And now Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST) has sent an open letter to Ratcliffe to complain about new Man Utd ticketing prices.

MUST wrote: “A price increase or significant ticketing policy changes would land very badly with fans at this time. Negative sentiment comes with financial costs, as discontent escalates into active protests and disillusionment.

“This discontent could lead to outright rebellion, with consequences not just for matchday revenues but also for sponsor relations and the club’s global brand. Sponsors depend on a passionate and engaged fanbase. Alienating supporters risks damaging these critical partnerships. Discontent also reduces fans’ discretionary spend too.”

The letter added: “Fan dissatisfaction affects the matchday atmosphere, creating performance anxiety for players, rather than the vocal support needed to inspire them. A passive or even hostile atmosphere at Old Trafford compounding struggling team performances could spiral into a catastrophic tailspin.

“Should this happen, the financial losses from lost European qualification and a lower league position finish, would dwarf any potential gains from ticketing revenue increases.

“Pricing is the headline but changes to ticketing policies must be handled with even greater care. Major missteps without proper understanding of the unforeseen impacts could provoke severe backlash from fans, as history has shown.

“Decisions made without proper consultation risk triggering disproportionate reactions and long-term damage to fan relations.”

