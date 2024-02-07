Man Utd: Ratcliffe’s first two targets confirmed as data-driven reboot will end Ten Hag ‘grip on transfers’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team have already identified their first two transfer targets as they look to make major changes to recruitment at Man Utd, according to reports.

The Red Devils confirmed on Christmas Eve that the INEOS founder had agreed a deal to buy 25 per cent of the Old Trafford club, subject to Premier League ratification.

Man Utd and Ratcliffe are still waiting for official confirmation that he can proceed as the British billionaire plans an overhaul of the Red Devils’ football operations.

The Premier League clubs recruitment over the last decade since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure from the club in 2013 has been a mess and that department is one of Ratcliffe’s biggest targets for improvement.

Man Utd have failed to challenge properly for a Premier League title since Ferguson left the club and Ratcliffe is looking to get the Red Devils back to challenging every year for honours.

The i newspaper claim that Ratcliffe and his INEOS team ‘intend to give data a prominent role in the club’s revamped recruitment operation after being impressed in meetings with Manchester United‘s in-house team of number crunchers’.

It is understood that ‘Erik ten Hag’s grip on transfer decisions is set to end’, that’s if he’s still manager by the summer transfer window, as INEOS ‘want to bring data into decision making’.

A source told the i: ‘Data is part of the DNA at Ineos so it’s no surprise it’s going to be a big part of what they do at Manchester United.’

On meetings between key members of the Man Utd data department and Ineos director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, the source added: “They really spoke Sir Dave’s language. There is a real natural kinship there and Ineos is very big on data so it’s a very important area for Sir Jim and Sir Dave.”

On Ten Hag’s diminishing say on transfers, the I continued:

‘The Dutchman is unlikely to get such a free rein in the close season – if he survives an Ineos overhaul which is likely to see major changes in the club’s football operation. United are understood to be keen to lower the age profile of their signings, with Everton’s Jarrad Brainthwaite and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise on their radar.’

In another report, this time from Football Insider, it is understood that Everton could be ‘forced to sanction a cut-price deal’ for Brainthwaite with potential relegation to ‘spark massive interest’ in the defender.

US-based group 777 Partners are still waiting for the green light from the Premier League to complete their takeover of the Toffees and Football Insider add: