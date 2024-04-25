Man Utd: Ratcliffe’s six summer targets revealed as Rashford leads ’12-man clearout’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is clear on who he wants this summer.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are planning a huge summer clear-out and have decided on their top summer targets, according to reports.

The Red Devils are set for a summer of change after Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club from the Glazers earlier this year.

Man Utd could allow as many as 12 players to leave in the summer

Ratcliffe is determined to overhaul their recruitment structure and end over a decade of failed big-money signings like Paul Pogba, Antony and Casemiro.

The British billionaire has already moved to bring in Omar Berrada from arch-rivals Man City as their new CEO, while Southampton’s Jason Wilcox has joined Man Utd as technical director.

And Ratcliffe and INEOS are still attempting to negotiate a compensation package with Newcastle that would see Dan Ashworth join Man Utd as their new sporting director.

But the Red Devils already have a good idea of what they want to do this summer with the Daily Mirror claiming that Wilcox will oversee a ’12-man clearout’ at Old Trafford.

READ MORE: Liverpool limp from title race as Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah run out of road

Their 4-2 victory over Sheffield United on Wednesday night was only their second Premier League win in eight matches as they battle for a Europa League spot.

It is understood that ‘every position in the squad is under scrutiny’ as Man Utd weigh up an overhaul of Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Sofyan Amrabat, Antony, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial are all named by the Daily Mirror as they announce that ‘as many as 12 players could leave United this summer’.

And the report adds that Man Utd have decided six of their targets for the summer:

‘Among United’s targets are Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, Bayer Leverkusen’s defensive duo Edmond Tapsoba and Jeremie Frimpong, as well as Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes and his team-mate, winger Pedro Neto, and Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen.’

Frimpong, who has helped Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title this season, has been linked with Man Utd for several transfer windows and Romano has now brought an update on the Premier League side’s interest.

Romano: Man Utd have not decided yet how much they want to invest

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Some Manchester United fans have asked me about reports from some media outlets about United intensifying talks over Jeremie Frimpong, but I don’t really have an update from what I’ve said before.

“Man United have been scouting Frimpong for long time; he was already on the list before the World Cup in 2022. But Man United have not decided yet how much they want to invest on each position, this will be part of strategy in May and not now.

“Frimpong has a release clause, as already mentioned, so let’s see if United or any other club will decide to trigger it, but this will come later, as I understand nothing is happening now.”