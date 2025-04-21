Man Utd could look to re-sign Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a miserable season in the Premier League with their 1-0 loss at home to Wolves on Sunday their 15th defeat of campaign.

That loss leaves them 14th in the Premier League with previously relegation-threatened Wolves now level on points in 15th place.

Amazingly, Man Utd could still qualify for the Champions League if they can win the Europa League after their dramatic turnaround against Lyon in their quarter-final against Lyon on Thursday.

Despite having an awful season in general, Champions League football could be a game-changer for Man Utd in terms of players they can attract and the amount of money available for recruits.

Last week there were rumours that Scott McTominay, who has been called the Serie A signing of the season by one Italian newspaper, ‘could return’ to Old Trafford in the summer with Man Utd closely watching his performances.

McTominay, who joined Napoli for €30.5m (£25.7m) in the summer, scored his ninth goal of the season as Antonio Conte’s side went level on points with leaders Inter Milan over the weekend and now reports claim that Man Utd could target one of his former team-mates too.

Caught Offside insist that Man Utd ‘are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on’ on Nottingham Forest winger Elanga, who they sold to their Premier League rivals for £15m.

The report adds: ‘Elanga is rapidly becoming one of Europe’s hottest young properties, with several elite clubs keeping close tabs on his progress.’

Caught Offside continues:

‘Forest’s push for European qualification, potentially even a historic Champions League berth, has added to the excitement around the club and could prove vital in persuading rising stars like Elanga to commit their future to the City Ground. ‘However, his form has inevitably attracted external interest, placing Forest in a challenging position as they look to retain their key players. ‘Major Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Man United are monitoring Elanga’s situation.’

Elanga has contributed six goals and eight assists from 32 Premier League appearances and would reportedly be available for €50m (£43m).

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo recently waxed lyrical about “special” Elanga after he scored in a 1-0 win over Man Utd earlier this month.

He said: “Amazing. With the ball; so imagine (how quick) without the ball! He did it by himself. Credit to him. He has this special ability to drive with pace and still control the ball at such a huge speed. The finishing was great. It was very special.

“He has this ability of driving. It is the capacity to drive with the ball with pace and still be able to control it. To do that is very difficult and requires a lot of technique.”