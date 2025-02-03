Manchester United are reportedly stepping up efforts to beat Premier League rivals in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon starlet Geovany Quenda.

Following Ruben Amorim‘s move from Sporting Lisbon to Man Utd, the head coach insisted he won’t sign anyone from his former club during this January transfer window.

This has proven the case as Man Utd are yet to sign anyone from the Portuguese champions despite reports linking them with 2025 top scorer in Europe contender, Viktor Gyokeres.

The Red Devils are also linked with 17-year-old Quenda, who has shone for Sporting Lisbon since Amorim handed him his senior debut.

The 17-year-old right winger fits perfectly into Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation and he can play on either flank. He has two goals and six assists in his 35 appearances in all competitions.

Man Utd have not been too active this month as they have only made one notable signing. They have been focused on outgoings as they are looking to raise funds for a major rebuild under Amorim.

The Premier League giants already have one eye on the summer window and a recent report from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed their interest in Quenda.

‘Manchester United are exploring a deal to sign winger Geovany Quenda from Sporting CP in the summer. ‘No formal offer has been made but United are looking into a move for the 17-year-old Portugal youth international, who turns 18 in April and is expected to cost around €40million (£33.4m, $41.5m). ‘There is also interest from other clubs and no negotiations have taken place so far, just conversations. ‘For now, though, United are prioritising business in the winter market ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline. Work on the next window will be stepped up subsequently.’

Now, a report in Spain claims Man Utd have ‘reached 50 million euros (£41m)’ for Quenda as they ‘prepare to secure this star signing’.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are interested, while Man Utd are ‘preparing an offer’.