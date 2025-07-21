Man Utd ‘reach’ €80m for Gyokeres as Sporting ‘turn to’ Red Devils after week of ‘silence’ from Arsenal

Man Utd are now 'most advanced' in the race for Gyokeres.

Sporting CP have turned to Man Utd over a deal for Viktor Gyokeres after Arsenal have gone slightly cold on the deal, according to reports.

The Gunners agreed a deal ‘in principle’ eight days ago for Gyokeres but there has been an ongoing discussion over the add-ons in order to satisfy both clubs.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein wrote on X: ‘Sporting confirm a deal in principle is in place, with an agreement of a €63.5million fixed upfront fee plus €10m in add-ons, while the striker’s agent has waived his fee to help facilitate the deal.’

But Gyokeres has not yet been given the green light to complete a deal to join Arsenal with both sides butting heads over the make up of add-ons.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed: “On Viktor Gyokeres, I can tell you that the conversations are continuing in London. The agent is working on the deal.

“Arsenal remain confident but still have to negotiate add-ons. They want €3m in bonuses plus €7m more complicated. Sporting want €10m very easily. Any moment could be good for this deal.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was asked about a potential deal for Gyokeres in a press conference in Singapore on Monday, he replied: “There’s still a long time in the window and we are seeking still.

“In terms of numbers, we are short and we have to improve the depth and the quality of the squad – and we are constantly looking in the market.

“Until that happens, again, focus on the players that we actually have, work with them, and I’m very pleased with what I have seen so far in the first 10 to 15 days.

“It’s like shaking the tree again – bringing new faces, they bring new excitement, new energy as well.

“We signed very important players as well, and, again, I think everybody feels that the heights have to go to a different level and it’s what we are seeking.”

After pouring doubt over a potential deal on Sunday, Portuguese newspaper A Bola are back to add yet more uncertainty to a deal with Man Utd now ‘reaching’ €80m for Gyokeres.

Arsenal ‘have been silent for a week’ and Man Utd ‘are positioning themselves to overtake the Londoners and sign’ Gyokeres this summer.

It is understood that ‘biggest problem’ facing the Red Devils’ chances of a deal is that the Sweden international ‘only wants’ a transfer to Arsenal this summer.

Man Utd’s offer of €70m plus €10m in add-ons gives Sporting ‘a higher fixed amount than Arsenal’s proposal but the same variables’ and Gyokeres ‘views the news about the Red Devils as pressure from Sporting’.

The report adds that this ‘suggests another long chapter in this saga’ with Sporting ‘now turning to the Manchester United option, where Gyokeres could meet coach Ruben Amorim again’.

