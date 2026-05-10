According to reports, Manchester United have ‘agreed personal terms’ with Atalanta star Ederson and are now ‘ready’ to ‘close the deal’.

Ederson is a long-term Man Utd target and he is expected to be on the move this summer amid interest from several Premier League and European sides.

Initially, a move to Atletico Madrid looked most likely, but a report on Friday revealed that they are now ‘close’ to signing Wolves star Joao Gomes as a cheaper alternative.

Romano has since revealed that Atletico Madrid’s move for Ederson is “now completely on standby” because they do not want to spend 45 million euros (£39m) on the midfielder.

“Atletico had an agreement with Ederson, but the deal is now completely on standby because Atletico do not want to spend €45m on a player who is out of contract in summer 2027. Atalanta are still asking for big money, despite Ederson not wanting to sign a new contract,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“Atletico are not willing to pay that fee, even if they have a very good relationship with Atalanta, with several operations done together in recent years.

“But now they have no intention to proceed. So they are closing for Joao Gomes, and that means the Ederson story is absolutely one to watch this summer.”

This opens the door for Man Utd, who are expected to sign at least two midfielders ahead of next season to replace Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

Ederson would be a much cheaper alternative to Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson, and journalist Nicolo Schira claims they are now stepping up their interest in the Brazilian.

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Man Utd ‘agree personal terms’ but Romano raises doubt

On Saturday night, Schira said on X: “Excl. – #Ederson has agreed personal terms with #ManchesterUnited for a contract until 2031 (€5M/year).

“#MUFC are ready to offer €45M to #Atalanta to try to close the deal.”

However, Romano has seemingly poured cold water on Man Utd’s move for Ederson, claiming he is “not the absolute priority” for INEOS.

On Man Utd’s interest in Ederson, Romano added: “He is one of the names under consideration at Manchester United, not the only one, but United have several candidates for midfield.

“It could be two, it could be three, we will see. At least two, as I always told you.

“Ederson is a player United really like, but at the moment he is not the absolute top priority.

“He is on the list, and we have to see if they decide to activate that option because Ugarte is leaving and Casemiro is leaving.

“And for sure, Ederson also has one more Premier League club interested in his services. So this could be a big one for the Premier League too, because Atletico are not proceeding.”

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