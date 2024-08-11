Man Utd ‘reach agreement’ as Fernandes secures ‘top salary’; Ratcliffe facing ‘problem’ with £40m star

According to reports, Manchester United have ‘reached an agreement’ with Portugal international Bruno Fernandes over a contract extension.

Fernandes was linked with a move elsewhere earlier this summer as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich expressed their interest in signing him. FC Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League were also mooted as possibilities.

However, it is widely believed that his agent attempted to drum up interest so Man Utd offered him a bumper new contract, which could be the last of the 29-year-old’s career.

At the end of the 2023/24 season, Fernandes insisted that he “doesn’t want to leave” Man Utd as it was his “ultimate dream” to lay for the Premier League giants.

He said: “I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don’t want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream.

“I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club. If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing. We want to compete for the league. We want to be playing Champions League football. We want to be in cup finals. That is the standard.”

Fernandes has got his wish as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he has “reached an agreement” with Man Utd over a new contract.

Romano said: “Manchester United have reached an agreement with Bruno Fernandes to extend his contract!

“New deal will be valid until June 2027 plus option included for a further season, June 2028 — the salary at top #MUFC level. All set to be signed before the end of the summer window.”

While Fernandes is set to stick with Man Utd, a few of his teammates could leave before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

Scott McTominay has attracted interest from Fulham, who are understood to have offered around £20m for the Scotland international.

Man Utd are holding out for a bigger fee, but it remains to be seen whether a club will meet their demands this month.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson – a former advisor for Man City – claims United have a “problem” with McTominay, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. having a decision to make.

“Sometimes you are just not going to agree the fee you want,” Borson told Football Insider.

“They have got that problem at the moment it seems with McTominay, where they want £40million and the best bid in the market is £20million.

“They have got a choice. You can hold your position and say ‘We think the player is worth £40million’ and not sell him.

“But then you risk having a player on your books in September when you don’t want him. It’s just the commercial reality.”