According to reports, Manchester United have beaten Premier League rivals Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in the race to secure a major summer signing.

The Red Devils require a major squad overhaul this summer as they need upgrades in various positions, having spent most of this season in the bottom half of the Premier League.

United’s squad is not currently suited to head coach Ruben Amorim‘s preferred style of play and a couple of transfer windows are likely required to make it right.

Under Amorim, Man Utd have been toothless in attack this season as their striker options are among the worst in the Premier League.

A new striker is a priority for Man Utd this summer with Ipswich Town standout Liam Delap mooted as a leading target, but they also need to sign at least one attacking midfielder suited to the No.10 role in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

Wolves star Matheus Cunha has been one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League this season and it’s emerged that the Red Devils are leading the race to sign him.

Cunha is suited to Amorim’s formation and he would be an upgrade on Man Utd’s current options. He will cost around £62.5m as there is a release clause in his Wolves contract.

Now, a report from GOAL Brazil claims United have ‘reached an agreement’ with Wolves as Cunha ‘will swap’ Vitor Pereira’s side for the Red Devils this summer.

The report claims Man Utd will 'pay' the 'termination fee' in Cunha's contract to sign him this summer.