Man Utd ‘reach agreement’ for signing No 3 as Ratcliffe prepares to move 190-game star on

Manchester United have reportedly come to an agreement to sign Noussair Mazraoui

Manchester United have reportedly ‘reached an agreement’ to sign Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui, and all that’s left is Aaron Wan-Bissaka agreeing to join West Ham, after positive club-to-club talks.

United have so far spent approximately £88million to sign two players this summer. Striker Joshua Zirkzee was first, before centre-back Leny Yoro joined days later.

Moves in a number of positions remain possible, with many midfield targets on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s mind, and a right-back, Mazraoui, who Erik ten Hag reportedly feels can get the best out of right-sides attacker Antony given their prior relationship from their Ajax days.

United agree Mazraoui deal

According to Foot Mercato, whether or not that is possible could soon be found out, as United have ‘today reached a verbal agreement to sign’ Mazraoui.

It is said he’ll cost in the region of £20million.

The agreement with United came after West Ham were unable to come to one with the right-back over personal terms, as he favoured a move to Old Trafford.

That his former manager Ten Hag is at the helm was suggested to be one of the reasons for that.

But for him to be signed, it has been suggested that fellow right-back Wan-Bissaka must first leave the club.

Wan-Bissaka edging towards West Ham

According to fresh reports, the Englishman is likely to be on the way to West Ham. Having abandoned their chase for Mazraoui when it became clear he did not want to join, the Hammers reportedly focussed their efforts on Wan-Bissaka.

They are said to have ‘aligned themselves’ with United’s demands for him – what they are is not reported – and all that is now missing for both moves to go through is an agreement on personal terms.

The report suggests West Ham’s salary offer ‘should convince’ Wan-Bissaka to move on from United, allowing space for Mazraoui to move into his spot at Old Trafford.

