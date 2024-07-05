Man Utd ‘reach agreement’ for £34m star as striker promises to ‘rebuff’ any offers from Arsenal

Man Utd have been given the green light by Joshua Zirkzee as they work on a deal to bring the Bologna striker to Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window as they look to take the goalscoring burden away from Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford next season.

Hojlund – who joined last summer for a reported £72m from Atalanta – and Rashford scored a combined 17 Premier League goals last term as Man Utd struggled to hit the back of the net in the league.

And Man Utd have reportedly made Zirkzee their top striker target this summer with the Red Devils ready to activate his €40m (£34m) release clause in his contract at Bologna.

The Dutchman contributed 11 goals and four assists in 34 Serie A appearances and his good form last season has seen the 23-year-old attract attention from all over Europe.

But it is now understood that Man Utd have jumped to the top of the queue to sign Zirkzee with the Premier League side striking an ‘agreement’ with his agent and player.

Corriere di Bologna claim:

‘The latest developments in the story indicate a farewell that is now certain, with the striker ready to join Manchester United , who have apparently reached an agreement with the boy’s agent regarding the commissions and convinced the 23-year-old about his role in the technical project. ‘It was even Erik Ten Hag, coach of the Red Devils, who contacted Zirkzee directly to overcome his resistance to the transfer to a team that already has a very respectable attack.’

Caught Offside have also confirmed that the player has agreed personal terms with Man Utd but also bring news of Arsenal’s interest in the Dutchman.

‘Arsenal also continue to be linked with the striker and it’s believed that Milan will make another move in due course – though the Rossoneri are now talking to other strikers as they’re aware that United are leading the race for Zirkzee. ‘Interestingly, CaughtOffside sources also note that the striker will rebuff any offer that may arrive from the Gunners as he has prioritised a transfer to the Old Trafford outfit.’

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has also brought his latest update on Zirkzee’s potential move to Man Utd, he told GiveMeSport: “Now, if United are prepared to meet this release clause, which we understand they are, then immediately after that has been made public to the representatives and to Bologna, then it’s up to the player to talk to United.

“Now, if he wasn’t interested in the move, if the representatives weren’t interested in the move, that would have been cut off very, very quickly, but the fact that the talks are continuing would imply that there’s a big openness for a move to potentially happen.”