Man Utd ‘reach basic agreement’ to sign £64m Arsenal, Chelsea transfer target

Man Utd have ‘reached a basic agreement’ to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been suffering in the Premier League this season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 14th in the table after their 1-0 defeat at home to Wolves on Sunday.

Amorim’s team will go down as the worst Man Utd side to play in the Premier League, even if they were to win all of their remaining five fixtures.

Only five Premier League sides have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee coming under fire for their performances and lack of goals.

Hojlund – who signed from Atalanta for £72m in the summer of 2023 – has scored just three Premier League goals this season, while summer signing Zirkzee is still on three goals in the league too.

And now Man Utd are looking for a striker who will guarantee a lot more goals next term and it seems they have settled on the permanent signing of Osimhen.

There have been reports in the last few days that ‘an agreement has already been signed’ between Osimhen and Man Utd, while another said the Nigeria international ‘has signed’ for next season.

And now Italian website TuttoSport has slightly scaled back those claims by insisting Man Utd are ‘increasingly intent on getting their hands on’ Osimhen and are at ‘the point of having already reached a basic agreement with his entourage for his salary’.

The report adds that the striker will cost a fee of €75m (£64m) for the team that chooses to buy the striker in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd would be getting a top-class striker if they complete the deal with former Premier League forward Gabby Agbonlahor claiming Osimhen “would suit” Premier League rivals Chelsea or Liverpool.

Agbonlahor told 10bet: “I would say Chelsea would suit Osimhen, and even Liverpool. We can’t underestimate how good he is because I watched him this season. He scored a screamer last week against Fenerbahçe.

“He’s got speed. He’s got aggression. He’s got aerial ability. So good in the air. He could finish right or left foot.

“He’s an old school number nine in the Didier Drogba bracket. Chelsea is crying out for that. They have Nicholas Jackson, but he’s not great.”

Agbonlahor added: “I think if you’re a Premier League club and your serious next season, you go and get him because he’s at a good age as well. He’s 26 so you’re going to get a good 5-6 years out of him as well. I think he’s an outstanding talent and he shouldn’t be playing in the Turkish league; he should be in the Premier League for sure.”