Manchester United have reportedly reached a decision on whether to appoint Andoni Iraola, with Michael Carrick ‘edging closer’ to the top job.

Interim manager Carrick has done a wonderful job since replacing Ruben Amorim, with the club legend helping to completely turn around Man Utd’s season.

Under Carrick, Man Utd have won ten of their last 15 games to rapidly rise in the Premier League table and secure Champions League qualification with a couple of games of the campaign remaining.

During this run, the Red Devils have impressively beaten Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Chelsea, so it is hardly surprising that the fan clamour for Carrick to be appointed permanently has increased in recent months.

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Initially, Man Utd only intended to have Carrick in charge until the summer, at which point the Red Devils would look to appoint an elite boss to oversee a long-term project.

However, Carrick has forced INEOS into a rethink, and his chances of being appointed permanently have also been boosted by Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti opting to remain with England and Brazil.

Recently, it has looked as if Bournemouth boss Iraola, who is set to become a free agent and has also been linked with Chelsea, is the leading alternative to Carrick, but The Daily Mail has now revealed a new ‘development’ regarding this situation.

According to their report, Carrick is now ‘edging closer’ to being appointed permanently, with Iraola ‘ruled out of contention’ for the role.

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‘All signs point to Carrick’ as appointment timeline revealed…

The report later states that an ‘announcement could be made before the end of the season’, with ‘all signs’ now ‘pointing to Carrick’ remaining in charge heading into the 2026/27 campaign.

The report adds:

‘Iraola is leaving Bournemouth and it is believed that he would have been among the leading contenders if United decide against keeping Carrick. But Confidential understands the 43-year-old is no longer under consideration, leaving him free to discuss the managerial vacancies at Crystal Palace and Chelsea. ‘It looks as though Carrick has done enough to stay in charge after guiding United back into the Champions League. The 44-year-old is set to be rewarded with a new contract along with his backroom staff of Steve Holland, Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans and Travis Binnion.’

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