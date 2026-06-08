Man Utd reach decision on hijacking Elliot Anderson transfer to Man City for £105m

Manchester United appear to have reached a decision on whether or not they’ll divert Elliot Anderson away from Manchester City and over to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have banked their first midfield signing of the summer in the form of Ederson. One and potentially two more in central areas will follow.

Nottingham Forest’s Anderson, 23, is the top choice among Man Utd’s hierarchy. There are genuine chances for the England international to change clubs this summer, but two issues are in play for the Red Devils.

Firstly, Forest aren’t backing down from their £105m valuation, according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk.

Secondly, and as has been widely reported, Man City are frontrunners for the classy midfielder.

City have already seen one bid worth roughly £80m up front knocked back. They’re now readying an improved second offer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed City are prepared to break their transfer record and put forward a total package worth in excess of £100m.

Jack Grealish remains Man City’s most expensive ever signing right now at £100m, but Anderson would set a new benchmark.

Taking to X when confirming that news on Monday, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, stressed Man Utd cannot be discounted just yet.

‘Manchester City are preparing a new official bid to be sent soon to Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson,’ he wrote.

‘#MCFC confident to get the deal done after leading the race for months, since March. Man United still keen but City ahead & optimistic.’

Man Utd admit defeat on Elliot Anderson transfer

But according to Fletcher, Man Utd have now shifted their attention to alternative targets, effectively signalling their Anderson pursuit has come up short.

He wrote: “Sources have indicated that Manchester City are the clear frontrunners, and while Manchester United remain keen and are keeping tabs on the situation, their attention is understood to have shifted to alternative targets in midfield.”

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The Manchester Evening News recently claimed United could yet win the race if City pulled out, which would only occur if United ‘outbid’ their near neighbours.

But given City are now prepared to come within a whisker of Forest’s asking price, Man Utd’s race is effectively run.

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