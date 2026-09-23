According to reports, Manchester United are planning for life without Luke Shaw as the England international nears the end of his contract.

Shaw has had a mixed stint at Man Utd, with injuries arguably preventing him from reaching his full potential after progressing through the ranks at Southampton.

However, Shaw has still proven a very good left-back in the Premier League, and he put his issues behind him during the 2025/26 season to shine under Michael Carrick for Man Utd.

Still, Man Utd needed to sign a new left-back in the summer to provide cover because they cannot rely on Shaw when they are potentially competing in four competitions.

Despite this, Man Utd chiefs opted against signing an alternative to Newcastle United star Lewis Hall after being priced out of a deal for their priority target, and this has already backfired with Shaw missing games this season.

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Man Utd could put this right in January or next summer, especially because Shaw has entered the final year of his current contract.

Man Utd reach decision on new contract for Luke Shaw

Earlier this month, The Daily Mail reported that there is currently ‘no indication’ of Shaw being offered a new deal.

The report claimed: ‘With Luke Shaw also set to become a free agent in June, and no indication at the moment that United’s longest-serving player will stay at Old Trafford beyond that, big changes are expected to the back-four after this summer’s midfield rebuild and the new signings made in attack last year.’

Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that the Red Devils are ‘only prepared to offer Shaw a short-term extension to his current contract’, while ‘sources close to the club suggest the long-serving defender could leave when his existing deal expires’.

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It is also said that Man Utd are ‘looking to sign Shaw replacement in January’, with Crystal Palace star Tyrick Mitchell, who is also set to become a free agent next summer, identified as a potential ‘upgrade’.

The report adds:

‘Club sources indicate that bringing in a younger, more durable left-back forms part of a broader strategy to refresh the defensive unit and build greater long-term depth. ‘However, we do understand that experienced Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell is an option under consideration by INEOS. The 27-year-old’s contract at Selhurst Park expires at the season’s end, and if no agreement over a new contract is reached, he could be available for a cut-price fee in January.’

It has also been reported that Mitchell would accept an ‘offer’ to join Man Utd because he is ‘extremely keen’ on the move.

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