Man Utd reach decision on sacking Michael Carrick amid deeper concern than just results

A trusted Manchester United reporter has confirmed Michael Carrick will not be sacked and his position remains ‘secure’ for now, though there is a ‘deeper concern’ that could spell the beginning of the end for the manager.

Carrick has endured a nightmare start to life as permanent manager of Man Utd, with the club already bounced out of one competition and struggling badly in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have failed to keep a clean sheet against any of the five English teams they’ve faced so far. Most recently, they let a two-goal lead on home soil slip when dumped out of the League Cup by Brighton.

The dire results have already prompted speculation around a managerial change. Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe are among the early names linked, and a recent report claims former Newcastle boss Howe is willing to step in if the call comes.

But according to the latest from The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, Man Utd have decided to stick rather than twist and won’t sack Carrick any time soon.

The 45-year-old’s position was described as being ‘secure’ by Whitwell who specialises in covering Man Utd.

He explained: ‘There are no indications United are drawing up contingencies for the head-coach position.

‘People with knowledge of the situation, who, like all of those spoken to for this article, have been kept anonymous to protect relationships, say Carrick’s job, as it stands, is secure. But results will naturally dictate the future.

‘Sources say director of football Jason Wilcox, whose task it would be to make a call on the matter, is described as being an advocate for stability.’

Deeper concern could signal beginning of the end for Carrick

But while Carrick’s job is not in any immediate danger, Whitwell did reveal there’s a ‘deeper concern’ regarding the performances United players are putting in, particularly with regards to their lack of running, intensity, and inability to make life difficult for opposing attackers.

Whitwell added: ‘But the manner of the performance on Wednesday is what has prompted deeper concern; in particular, the ineffectual, lackadaisical efforts to stem the Brighton tide.

‘United players jogged around the pitch, left wide-open spaces defensively, and were sluggish in attack.

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‘It spoke to a trend from the campaign so far. The Premier League’s official tracking data puts United 18th among the 20 clubs for sprints at 379 and 19th for high-speed runs at 1,364. Carrick’s team are also 14th for distance covered at 449.1 kilometres.

‘Such numbers invite questions on players’ fitness, whether due to training methods or their physical capacity — which then includes the people who signed them. Improving that aspect of their displays seems essential to gaining better results.’