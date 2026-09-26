Manchester United reportedly have ‘no plans’ to sack Michael Carrick at the moment, while they have a ‘response’ about possible replacement Fabian Hurzeler.

We are only a few weeks into the 2026/27 campaign, but Carrick is already under pressure at Man Utd.

The club legend surpassed all expectations in the caretaker role last season to be named permanent boss, having helped the Red Devils to qualify for the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League.

However, Carrick had it all his own way last season after engineering a positive swing in momentum post-Ruben Amorim, and his job was always going to be much more difficult this season.

This is partly because Man Utd are looking to compete in four competitions after Carrick only had to focus on the Premier League towards the end of last season, and he has also been left short after the summer transfer window.

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Man Utd did spend around £150m to rebuild their midfield with the signings of Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, but they did not make any more additions to strengthen their first XI.

And this has now backfired, with Man Utd only picking up five points from their opening five Premier League games, while they have also exited the Carabao Cup.

Man Utd reach verdict on sacking Michael Carrick

Despite this, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider that the Red Devils hierarchy currently have ‘no plans’ to sack Carrick.

O’Rourke explained: “It’s been a struggle so far this year. There’s no doubt that Michael Carrick is coming under increasing pressure with just two wins from seven games in all competitions

“It’s been their joint-worst start to a Premier League season after five games, picking up just five points, but there’s no panic at Old Trafford. I don’t think there’ll be any knee-jerk reactions over Michael Carrick’s future.”

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The Sun reporter Samuel Luckhurst, meanwhile, has shed light on how the United dressing room is feeling about Carrick.

He claimed: ‘Supporters threatened to turn against Carrick when they booed his decision to substitute Kobbie Mainoo at Fulham, though the players are not for turning (yet).

‘The players also privately accept much of the responsibility for United’s poor start of two wins and three defeats from seven games.’

Regardless, Man Utd are already being linked with several potential replacements, including Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler.

However, another report from O’Rourke for Football Insider claims Brighton’s ‘response’ to clubs interested in Hurzeler is that they have ‘no intention’ of letting him leave.

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O’Rourke added: “It would take a lot for them to let him go any time soon, because Brighton do not want to lose Fabian Hurzeler.

“He’s done a great job down on the south coast, he’s really made big strides at Brighton and helped the club make some real progress.

“Hurzeler is attracting a lot of attention because of what he’s done at Brighton with his aggressive style of football and an attacking style as well, so no surprise that maybe other clubs are looking at him.

“But Brighton are quite relaxed on this one and he was rewarded for his progress with the new contract in May to keep him at the club until 2029.”