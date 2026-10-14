Man Utd reach decision on sacking Jason Wilcox as internal verdict on Lisandro Martinez interview revealed

According to reports, Manchester United are still backing technical director Jason Wilcox after Lisandro Martinez’s outburst on Tuesday night.

Man Utd are a mess at the moment, with Michael Carrick’s side without a win in five matches and with only two victories in their nine matches in all competitions.

Therefore, Carrick is under pressure after Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid and ahead of this weekend’s match against Leeds United.

United’s performances and results under Carrick have been far from good enough this season, but they also have bigger issues behind the scenes.

It has been argued that Carrick was not backed enough in the summer transfer window, and this has left Man Utd exposed on the field this season.

READ: Lisandro Martinez slammed for disrespecting the family with Man Utd perfectly placed

After the Atletico Madrid match, defender Martinez turned on Wilcox in a remarkable post-match interview.

Martinez said: “I expect more from our technical director (meaning director of football, Jason Wilcox). We expect more from the top, from upstairs, to bring in more players to compete.”

Now, a report from Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett has shed light on how Man Utd’s board and players have reacted to Martinez’s outburst.

Man Utd shocked by Lisandro Martinez’ interview and back Jason Wilcox

Dorsett claims there was ‘anger and bemusement’ at Martinez at Man Utd, while they continue to back Wilcox.

The report claims:

‘Sky Sports News has been told that there is anger and bemusement at what Martinez said, both in the United boardroom and in the changing room, with at least one other player challenging him over his comments as the squad got on board the plane to fly back to Manchester. ‘It is also understood that there is no pressure on Wilcox internally regarding his position.’

READ MORE: Lisandro Martinez right to finger Jason Wilcox amid Man Utd clusterf***

Man Utd invested around £150m on signings in the summer and several Premier League rivals outspent them, but Dorsett has shed light on why they did not spend more ahead of this season.

“Man Utd aren’t the powerhouse of world football they once were. Yes, they made record revenues of £678m, but still made a pre-tax loss of £47m and are paying interest on loans of £70m,” Dorsett explained.

“We know they’ve got huge debts to the Glazers. They don’t have huge amounts to spend that Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea do, for example.

“They’ve come up with a very specific transfer strategy. Two summers ago that was focusing on the frontline, this summer was about the midfield because they only had Kobbie Mainoo left as their one senior midfielder when Casemiro left.

“By the way, the three midfielders they brought in all started last night. £156m spent on them, and they’re all integral to Man Utd going forward.

“In the next transfer window, they’ll focus on defence. But a lot of fans have been asking how they can get through this season with Luke Shaw as their only senior left-back.

“It’s a fair argument. Man Utd will come back and say they wouldn’t spend money on a stopgap when they’re going to sign a new left-back in the summer, because we’d be left with players on big wages who aren’t going to play.

“They couldn’t afford Myles Lewis-Skelly or Lewis Hall, who are their real targets in that position.

“There’s a jarring at the moment between Man Utd’s financial reality and their strategy going forward.

“They won’t listen to the noise from supporters, but it doesn’t change the fact they are quite understandably frustrated some of their rivals are going out and spending big when they just cannot do that right now.”

READ NEXT: Michael Carrick sack inevitable as Gary Neville soils his pants about replacement

