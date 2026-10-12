Man Utd reach decision on sacking Michael Carrick as huge Antonio Conte ‘agreement’ claim emerges

Manchester United have reportedly decided to stick with head coach Michael Carrick, though there is an update on Antonio Conte.

Carrick is under pressure at Man Utd following a poor start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Under Carrick, Man Utd surpassed all expectations last season as they qualified for the Champions League by finishing third after Ruben Amorim’s sacking.

This earned Carrick the permanent Man Utd manager’s job, though they have reverted to type at the start of this campaign.

Man Utd sit 13th in the Premier League after only winning one of their first six games, while they have also exited the Carabao Cup.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that Man Utd are being linked with potential replacements, and a report in Italy claims ex-Chelsea and Spurs boss Conte is ‘reaching an agreement’ with the Red Devils to be Carrick’s successor.

Man Utd reach decision on sacking Michael Carrick

Despite this, a report from Football Insider claims Man Utd have ‘no immediate plans’ to sack Carrick, with ex-chief scout Mick Brown telling the outlet that he has “plenty of credit in the bank” after last season.

“Michael Carrick still has plenty of credit in the bank for what he did last season,” Brown told Football Insider.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Manchester United 1-1 Spurs: Carrick sack, De Zerbi, Fernandes no-show, Savio

“From what I’m told, there are no plans in place for him to be sacked as things stand, it’s not something they are currently considering and not something I would expect to see.

“It’s been a nightmare start to the season and results haven’t been good enough, everybody knows that including Michael Carrick.

“He will know better than anyone that they have to start winning games soon, because otherwise those calls for his head will only get louder and it will become more of a problem.

“But at the moment, they have been pretty clear that they are keen to give him time to turn things around and still feel he is the right man for the job.”

READ MORE: Eddie Howe reaches verdict on joining Man Utd as INEOS in ‘formal’ process to replace Michael Carrick

Before Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 draw against 10-man Tottenham, journalist Graeme Bailey told our colleagues at TEAMtalk what the “message from the club” has been about Carrick.

“The message from the club, they don’t think they have played too badly,” Bailey told TEAMtalk.

“Clearly being in 12th at this point isn’t ideal, but they weren’t putting the pressure on him to have a title charge this season.

“It was more of a top-four finish, but again, that’s looking a bit of a stretch so far, but we are only five games in, and things could be a lot worse.

“Look at their opponents on Saturday; things could be a lot worse for him.

“But no, the message coming from Old Trafford at the moment is he’s not under pressure.”

READ MORE: Carrick out: ‘Pathetic’ Man Utd star ‘another stick to beat him with’ as Conte called for