Man Utd reach decision on selling £60m star to AC Milan

Amid claims a Manchester United attacker has been offered to AC Milan, a reliable reporter has revealed the decisions that have been made by both the Red Devils and the player.

Under the guiding hand of former Man Utd manager, Ruben Amorim, AC Milan are gearing up for a historic summer transfer window.

Rafael Leao is expected to leave, though Milan have already agreed to obliterate their transfer record by signing Goncalo Ramos from PSG.

The Portuguese striker is costing €74m plus add-ons, which blows away the previous record held by Leao (€50m).

Elsewhere, recent claims by way of Italy suggested Amorim could look back to Man Utd for his next eye-catching coup.

‘Amorim’s new Milan is gearing up for a transfer window full of big signings, also featuring opportunities and proposals,’ a report read.

‘As gathered by the editorial team of MilanPress.it, one of the names proposed to Milan in recent hours is that of Mason Mount, Manchester United midfielder born in 1999.

‘Ruben Amorim has already coached him at Old Trafford and has given the green light to start a possible negotiation. Exchange of information underway and market value around 25 million.’

€25m/£21.5m would represent a stunningly low fee for Mount given his arrival from Chelsea set Man Utd back £60m (£55m plus £5m in add-ons).

Nevertheless, that sum perhaps signifies how far the 27-year-old’s stock has fallen, which may or may not have something to do with his patchy injury record.

In any case, the latest from The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler has shed light on what’s next for Mount.

Man Utd reach decision on selling Mason Mount to AC Milan

Wheeler – who specialises in covering the Red Devils – insisted neither Man Utd nor Mount are intentioned to part ways this summer.

He explained: ‘Manchester United have no plans to sell Mason Mount this summer amid speculation in Italy that AC Milan could make a £21.5million bid for the player.

‘Reports suggested that Mount has been offered to Milan and former United boss Ruben Amorim is interested in taking the player to the San Siro.

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‘However, United are unaware of any discussions over the 27-year-old and are not looking to move him on.

‘It’s understood that Mount has no intention of leaving Old Trafford either, and has been working with a coach on an individual fitness programme in Spain to be ready for his return to pre-season training next week.’

Wheeler concluded by noting Mount’s versatility – being capable of operating in central midfield, as a No 10, out wide or as a makeshift striker – ‘makes him a valuable member of Michael Carrick’s squad.’