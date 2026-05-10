Manchester United have reportedly made a decision over selling Amad Diallo, while they have been ‘teased over’ a £30m signing.

Diallo has had a mixed season at Man Utd, with the winger standing out as one of their better performers under former boss Ruben Amorim.

However, Diallo has arguably been Man Utd’s weak link in attack under interim boss Michael Carrick.

Diallo has been pretty wasteful in attack in recent months and his general performances have been criticised, with a report this week claiming that the Red Devils will have “concerns” about his decline.

However, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Man Utd insiders have ‘laughed off’ suggestions that Diallo could leave because he ‘remains a major part of their long-term plans’.

READ: Man Utd hit the beach in Sunderland as £91m duo head to the exit

The report explains:

‘We understand Amad has been delighted with the tactical change and has privately expressed his happiness under Carrick’s management, believing the new system better suits his natural strengths in the final third. ‘Man Utd insiders have laughed off any suggestion the club would consider letting him leave. Sources state Amad is viewed internally as one of the most exciting attacking talents at the club and somebody the Red Devils expect to build around moving forward.’

Still, there will inevitably be exits from Man Utd to raise funds for signings, with the Premier League giants expected to target arrivals in several positions ahead of their Champions League return.

READ MORE: Carrick admits Man Utd forward was ‘isolated’ vs Sunderland as ‘so weak’ star ‘not a United player’

Man Utd ‘teased over’ £30m signing

It is well-known that Man Utd’s priority is to sign at least two midfielders this summer, but they could also bolster their squad in other positions.

Left-back is one area to strengthen as they need cover for Luke Shaw, and another report from TEAMtalk claims they could sign Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso in a £30m deal this summer, with the defender said to be a ‘genuine option’.

The report claims United, Arsenal and Liverpool have been ‘teased over’ the Juventus star, with the Serie A giants ‘open’ to letting him leave this summer.

The report adds: ‘While Inter Milan, Napoli and ambitious Serie A side Como are all interested in keeping Cambiaso in Italy, the defender’s availability has also been communicated to several Premier League clubs.

‘Sources have confirmed to us that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been approached regarding the 26-year-old, and there is genuine appreciation for his profile within each club.’

READ NEXT: The six hardest manager jobs in world football as Real Madrid dressing room explodes