Man Utd reach decision on selling Marcus Rashford with Euro giants to make offer today

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce will make an ‘offer’ to Premier League side Man Utd for Marcus Rashford on Friday, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to spend the whole of last season on loan at Barcelona with the England international showing some very good spells of form at the Camp Nou.

However, it still was not enough to convince Barcelona to spend the €30m it would have taken to trigger the option they had in his temporary deal from Man Utd.

Rashford has since been integrated back into Michael Carrick’s squad with the academy product coming off the bench in their opening day defeat to Hull City last weekend.

On the Man Utd winger, Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this month that “the feeling internally at United is that he has increasing chances to continue at the club”.

While BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone insisted that their ‘future will include’ Rashford unless there is an ‘unexpected late twist’ in the transfer window.

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And that unexpected twist may now have come with Turkish outlet Fotomac revealing that Fenerbahce ‘has made a move’ to sign Rashford in the final days of the transfer window.

The Super Lig side have ‘accelerated its efforts to strengthen its squad’ and ‘want to add another superstar to their squad’ before the deadline.

Man Utd are ‘open to selling’ Rashford

The report insists that Man Utd are looking to sell Rashford and adds: ‘Cihan Kamer and Oğuz Çetin, members of Fenerbahçe’s transfer committee, traveled to England to negotiate with Manchester United management for the English player and will be meeting with them today.

‘Fenerbahçe management, having decided to use all their resources to acquire the 28-year-old left winger, will present their €25 million offer to the Red Devils today.

‘Manchester United also do not consider the player part of their squad and are therefore open to selling him.’

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Fenerbahce hope to ‘finalise the signing by the weekend’ and ‘will also offer a loan deal with a mandatory purchase option’ if they can’t agree a fee to make the transfer permanent this summer.

Speaking earlier this month, after watching Rashford at the World Cup for England, Rio Ferdinand is hoping that Man Utd keep Rashford around this term.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “Rashford is back at Manchester United at the training ground and guys, he’s like a purring Ferrari man. He looks fit, he looks ready. And you know what, there’s a smile on his face and there’s a little spring in his step.”

The former Man Utd centre-back added: “We don’t know which way this is going to go and how it’s going to pan out by the end of this transfer window. But you know what, I hope he stays and he will be like a new signing at the football club. And could this be the motivated Marcus Rashford to come out and prove all the doubters and all the people wrong? And all the naysayers. I hope it is. Let’s watch this space.”

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