Manchester United have decided whether or not to sign Cristian Romero who is on course to leave Tottenham, and Spurs have now agreed personal terms with the Argentine’s replacement.

Romero may be Tottenham’s captain, but he’s no true leader. Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk recently brought news of the Argentine’s stunt at the end of the season going down like a lead balloon among the Spurs hierarchy.

Ahead of Tottenham’s final day clash where their Premier League status was still hanging in the balance, Romero flew back to Argentina where he intended to watch his boyhood club Belgrano take on River Plate.

The visual of the club’s captain jetting off ahead of the biggest game of the season – even if he was injured and unavailable to play – was an extremely poor one.

Ultimately, internal pressure resulted in Romero returning to England to offer his support for his teammates and relegation was avoided. However, the damage was done.

TEAMtalk and now The Athletic have both confirmed the expectation is Romero will leave Tottenham this summer.

On Tuesday morning, The Athletic wrote: ‘There is a strong chance the 28-year-old will leave this summer but he is representing Argentina at the World Cup over the next few weeks.

‘Spurs are being proactive by trying to secure Romero’s replacement before he is sold.’

They added: ‘Romero looks set to be the most eye-catching departure [from Spurs].’

The ‘replacement’ Tottenham plan to sign is Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke, with an agreement on personal terms with the 26-year-old now in place.

Spurs have launched two bids for the Dutch international so far, with the first worth £40m and the second totalling £50m.

A third bid which Spurs are confident will seal the deal has been approved and is imminent.

Truth on Cristian Romero to Man Utd

Reports in Spain claimed Man Utd were about to put an offer to Spurs for Romero, who could be the subject of a £56m switch to Old Trafford.

Man Utd’s interest in Romero was then backed up by journalist Gaston Edul, who is generally regarded as being a reliable source on news concerning Argentine players.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has now been reliably informed the links between Man Utd and Romero are overblown.

He explained: ‘Manchester United sources have moved to shut down speculation linking them with Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero, with sources confirming the club are not actively pursuing the Argentine centre-back despite recent reports.’

Rather than move for the Tottenham centre-back, the Red Devils are emphasising signings in other positions.

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One and more probably two more midfielders are wanted after Ederson. A left-back – with Lewis Hall cited in Fletcher’s piece – is also a priority. A left winger is on the agenda too.

It is not being denied that Romero may have admirers at Man Utd, but that’s not to say he’ll be heading to Old Trafford during a summer in which other moves are taking far greater priority.

Of course, this doesn’t mean Romero is staying put either, it just means the club he does go on to join won’t be named Manchester United.

A switch to Spain where his volatile nature would mesh well with Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid continues to be mooted as a far more realistic outcome.

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