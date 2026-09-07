Manchester United have reportedly ruled out a move for former Real Madrid star David Alaba, though one factor could change their stance.

Alaba is among the free agent options Man Utd could turn to in the coming months following the end of the summer transfer window. He left Real Madrid upon the expiry of his contract in June.

The veteran left-back is one of the standout free agents on the market, and he would ease Man Utd’s defensive issues.

Man Utd were unable to splash out over £60m to sign top target Lewis Hall from Newcastle United after focusing on a midfield rebuild with the £150m additions of Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

They also opted against signing a cheaper alternative, and this leaves head coach Michael Carrick with injury-prone Luke Shaw as his only natural left-back option, though other players could fill in.

But Manchester Evening News reporter Tyrone Marshall has ruled out a move for Alaba, partly because club chiefs feel he has “regressed”.

“From what I have been told, United aren’t looking at the free agent market,” Marshall said in a Q&A for Manchester Evening News.

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“Many of these players available are past their best; Ramos and Carvajal certainly fit that description. Others have been released because their games have regressed, such as Alaba.

“Essentially, they are free agents for a reason, but they are also players who in the past have been paid very handsomely. They don’t fit the recruitment model that Ineos have introduced at Old Trafford.

“The only possible way this changes is if Luke Shaw picks up a significant injury and United are left with no left-back at all, but even then it’s far from guaranteed.”

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Man Utd signing a left-back in January hinges on one condition

Marshall has also explained that a left-back signing in January is also not guaranteed at this stage.

“This depends entirely on how the season is going at that point, I feel,” Marshall added on Man Utd potentially signing a left-back in January.

“If Shaw has stayed fit and others have stepped in at times, then a left-back is unlikely.

“There might be a desire to look at the loan market again, but the priority is to sign a left-back for the long-term and that is only likely to happen next summer.”

He continued: “Zirkzee’s future could be looked at again in January, but United have Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Rashford who can play through the middle, so a replacement might not be needed.”

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