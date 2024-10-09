Man Utd reach Erik ten Hag sack verdict with the Dutchman ‘understanding of the situation’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe puts his hands on his face during the FA Cup final.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is now ‘highly likely to remain’ as the Red Devils manager and believes he can ‘turn it around’, according to reports.

Ten Hag’s side have made a terrible start to the season with the point they won in their 0-0 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday seeing them drop down the Premier League table to 14th.

Man Utd have taken eight points from their opening seven Premier League matches with just two victories to their name so far this term.

Ten Hag has come under immense pressure from the media, fans and now the board over his position with Man Utd making their worst start to a campaign since before the Premier League began.

Man Utd executives, including Sir Jim Ratcliffe, held a pre-planned meeting on Tuesday in which Ten Hag’s future was discussed and no news is good news as far as The Times are concerned.

A report in The Times claimed on Tuesday that Ten Hag had ‘seemingly clung on to his job after the Manchester United board held a six-hour meeting in which the club’s worst start to a Premier League season was discussed’.

The Times added:

‘The club’s board held the meeting at Ineos’s offices in central London on Tuesday. Ordinarily if a huge decision, such as a sacking, is decided at one of those meetings it is communicated publicly afterwards, but there was no statement from the club on Tuesday evening. ‘It is understood that Ten Hag has not been told that his job is under threat. The manager is therefore planning to be in charge when the domestic season resumes a week on Saturday when United play Brentford at Old Trafford.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd player singled out as ‘rotten apple’ after Jose Mourinho exposed four stars

👉 Man Utd warned over appointing ‘far better manager’ than Erik ten Hag

👉 Arsenal dark arts clear with international duty withdrawals but Manchester United lead way in October

And The United Stand‘s Sam C insists that Ten Hag is now ‘highly likely’ to be remain as Man Utd manager for the time being and should be in charge for the Red Devils’ clash against Brentford when the Premier League returns after the international break.

He wrote on X: ‘Erik ten Hag highly likely to remain Manchester United manager, sources confirm to me. Manager understands that the situation currently at Manchester United, isn’t up to the standard of where it should be, and sources close to him believe he’s able to turn it around.’

Before later adding: ‘It’s business as usual at Manchester United, where Erik ten Hag expects to be in charge when Brentford come to town.’

READ NEXT: Ten Hag avoids bottom spot in latest Premier League manager rankings with a newcomer on top