Man Utd reach final transfer decision on Marcus Rashford as Tottenham prepare big play

Man Utd are ready to give Marcus Rashford another chance in the first team next season as they dismiss Premier League interest, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave last summer on a season-long loan deal to Barcelona after the England international fell out with Ruben Amorim.

Barcelona had been expected to sign Rashford, who had a successful season at the Camp Nou, for €30m (£26m) as they agreed a buyout clause for that amount in his loan deal.

However, it has become clear that Barcelona will not buy Rashford at that price this summer with the England international now set to return to Man Utd after his summer break.

Tottenham and other Premier League clubs have been credited with interest in Rashford, while sides in Turkey are also keen on signing the Man Utd forward.

But now The i Paper insists that Rashford ‘most likely to get the chance to resurrect his Manchester United career next season, as the most appealing exit options for the England forward have failed to materialise’.

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Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea are ‘keeping tabs’ on Rashford’s situation at Man Utd and the report adds: ‘Sources believe suitors will return with further loan offers to test whether United feel they can challenge on multiple fronts without the academy graduate or not.’

But a move to another Premier League club seems off the table as there is ‘a reluctance among senior United figures to sell to another English top-flight club, given it could lead to humiliation should Rashford start scoring elsewhere.’

On interest from Tottenham earlier this summer, The i Paper continued: ‘Tottenham were prepared to make a big play for Rashford this summer, and were even willing to pay a fee, rather than a loan. While shifting the England forward was preferred, the potential PR disaster if goals flowed elsewhere made such an option much less appealing.’

Romano: Rashford ‘looking forward to the opportunity to work with’ Carrick

Fabrizio Romano insists lack of movement on a deal to sell Rashford is blocking other players from joining with West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville now heading to Al-Hilal in deal worth around £60m.

Speaking about Man Utd winger options, Romano said on Tuesday: “On Man Utd, we have to discuss a couple of important topics.The first one is Crysencio Summerville. As I told you yesterday, the situation is completely cold. Roma are in negotiations to sign him and have already submitted three bids to Aston Villa. Roma are pushing hard for Crysencio Summerville, while Man Utd are currently not progressing.

READ: Romano rules out three Man Utd transfers after West Ham accept £60m Summerville offer from Al-Hilal

“Why are Man Utd cold on this deal? Because until Marcus Rashford leaves the club, they intend to maintain their current attacking structure. If, at some point during the summer transfer window, Rashford moves elsewhere, I will keep you posted. In that case, the door would be open for Man Utd to bring in another winger.

“At the same time, Man Utd are not completely closing the door on the possibility of Marcus Rashford staying at the club. Rashford will begin pre-season with Man Utd.

“Marcus Rashford is really looking forward to the opportunity to work with Michael Carrick. Michael Carrick is also looking forward to working with Rashford. I am told that Carrick is genuinely excited about the opportunity to help revive Rashford’s career at Man Utd. Rashford and the club are prepared to give each other another chance.

“After that, they will decide whether to continue together or whether the player will leave during the summer transfer window. That is why nothing is currently developing around Crysencio Summerville.”

Romano added: “Another player appreciated by Man Utd is Iliman Ndiaye at Everton. He is another player they like, but they are not progressing because of the Rashford situation. If there are any developments or changes, I will let you know. There has been interest in Ndiaye from several clubs.

“As I told you a few weeks ago, clubs from abroad have made enquiries, while Aston Villa have also held conversations. It is important to remember that Ndiaye would be very expensive. He is a hugely important player for Everton, so we have to wait and see what happens because he remains a crucial player for the club.”

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