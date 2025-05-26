Man Utd reach Garnacho ‘compromise’ as ‘quick’ transfer takes shape in double deal

Man Utd are willing to offer a ‘compromise’ to Napoli as they look to conclude a ‘quick’ deal for Alejandro Garnacho’s exit, according to reports.

The Argentina international is one player who could leave the Red Devils this summer after struggling to fit into Ruben Amorim’s system at Old Trafford.

Amorim is looking to bring in players who will adapt to his style of play and the Man Utd boss reportedly told Garnacho he can leave in a meeting at Carrington on Saturday.

After losing the Europa League final to Tottenham last week, Garnacho – who started on the bench for Man Utd – said of the season: “It’s obviously tough for everyone after this season, which was really sh*t, both now and after losing the Community Shield.

“We didn’t beat anyone. Up until the final, I played every round, I helped the team. Today, playing 20 minutes… I don’t know.”

When asked about his future, he added: “The game has an influence, but the season itself and the situation at the club… I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next.”

Napoli and Chelsea both made bids of around £40m for the 20-year-old in the January transfer window and the Red Devils could have to reduce their asking price to seal a deal.

The i Paper insists that Garnacho is ‘heading for a quick and rather acrimonious’ departure from Old Trafford with Serie A champions Napoli ‘planning to hold talks with player and club this week’.

It is understood that ‘Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna is set to meet with United officials to begin the negotiation process’ after Garnacho was left out of the squad for the Red Devils’ final day win over Aston Villa.

Man Utd were ‘demanding closer to £60m’ in January but the report adds that ‘while Napoli are not expected to match United’s previous valuation, several sources close to the potential deal believe a compromise around the £50m mark can be found.’

Despite interest from Chelsea, Napoli are ‘very much in the driving seat, given they are more advanced in their interest’ in Garnacho.

And Napoli – who won their second Scudetto in three years over the weekend – are closing in on a deal for Man City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who is leaving the Etihad Stadium on a free transfer.

On their interest in De Bruyne, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said: “We want Kevin De Bruyne. We want to bring him to Napoli. Now everything depends on his desire to come to us.”

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Sunday with details of the contract offer on the table from Napoli.

Romano wrote on X: ‘More on Kevin De Bruyne. Napoli have planned more contacts to try seal the agreement early next week, right after his final game with Man City. Three year deal on the table, package worth €27m salary in three years including signing fee. Decision expected by next week.’