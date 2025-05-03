Jonathan Tah has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United have ‘reached out’ to Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah as they ‘sense an opportunity’.

A rare high point in an otherwise disastrous season for Man Utd came on Thursday night as they beat Athletic Bilbao 3-0 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

Should they avoid an embarrassing collapse, the Red Devils are likely to face Tottenham Hotspur in the final as the two Big Six sides would battle it out for the Europa League and a spot in next season’s Champions League.

This would give Man Utd or Spurs a huge boost as each side requires a major squad overhaul during this summer’s transfer window.

Man Utd have struggled following Ruben Amorim‘s arrival as he’s struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation with his squad not suited to this formation.

READ: Man Utd transfer shambles exposed as 11 flops lose market value



With United already second in our net spend table, they may have to sell to buy this summer as Amorim is expected to have a limited budget.

This could tempt the Red Devils to enter the free agent market and Tah is a low-cost option who could be targeted as he’s one of the most valuable footballers who could leave for nothing this summer.

Man Utd are likely to prioritise signing a new centre-forward and attacking midfielder, but they could also land a centre-back with Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof set to depart upon the expiry of their contracts.

Tah has been one of the standout centre-backs in the Bundesliga in recent years. but he is set to leave Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer this summer.

For a while, it’s been widely reported that Tah will join Barcelona on a free transfer, but this deal as been plunged into doubt amid their financial difficulties.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Man Utd are ‘actively considering’ a move for Tah with a ‘beyrayal’ on Barcelona ‘brewing’.

Now, a report from Sky Germany claims Man Utd are ‘interested’ in Tah, with ‘all doors open’ despite the defender ‘already agreeing to a deal with Barcelona’.

Cash flow issues are prohibiting Barcelona from registering new players, so Tah’s future ‘remains uncertain’ and he is ‘attracting other top clubs’.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also mentioned as possible destinations for Tah, but Man Utd ‘sense an opportunity’ and have ‘reached out’ to the player’s representatives and ‘an initial exchange of views has already taken place between the Hamburg native’s management and the Red Devils’.