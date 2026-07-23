Manchester United have made a surprising decision involving Kobbie Mainoo that negatively impacts Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and the third new signing in midfield, which could be Manu Kone.

Man Utd have made it their mission to overhaul their engine room this summer. Casemiro left via free agency and has since been confirmed as a new Inter Miami player. Had he not suffered an ACL injury while playing for Uruguay at the World Cup, Manuel Ugarte would have been moved on.

Andrey Santos joined from Chelsea in a deal worth £48m plus £2m in add-ons. Youri Tielemans further freshened up the ranks when Man Utd activated the £35m release clause in his contract at Aston Villa.

A third addition is wanted, and per Corriere dello Sport, it may well be Manu Kone of Roma.

The Red Devils have reportedly agreed personal terms in principle with the 25-year-old France international.

All eyes are now on whether Man Utd open and then accelerate talks with Roma. If they do, a deal is expected to cost somewhere in the £40m-£50m range.

However, Kone, along with Santos and Tielemans might be somewhat surprised to learn they’ll all be competing for just one spot in the starting eleven.

Man Utd make Kobbie Mainoo Mr. Undroppable

That’s according to trusted reporter Ben Jacobs, who when reporting on The United stand, claimed Man Utd have made Mainoo their central figure in midfield moving forwards.

And given Bruno Fernandes has locked down the No 10 role and Michael Carrick only deploys a two-man midfield, it means only one of Man Utd’s three new signings in midfield will be starting games when Mainoo is fit.

The development rubberstamps Man Utd’s commitment to Mainoo who initially burst on to the scene under Erik ten Hag.

The homegrown star enjoyed a spectacular first six months in the first-team that culminated in a man of the match performance in the 2024 FA Cup final.

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Mainoo would go on to force his way into England’s starting eleven at Euro 2024, though his fortunes took a turn for the worse when Ruben Amorim took charge.

After barely featuring under the Portuguese, Mainoo requested a loan exit in the summer window of 2025 and planned to ask to leave once again in the January window of 2026.

However, Michael Carrick’s arrival immediately saw Mainoo thrust back into the starting eleven, and if Jacobs is correct, that’s where he’ll stay, no matter who else United sign.

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