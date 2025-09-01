Man Utd ‘reach total agreement’ for fifth summer signing as Martinez ‘solutions being explored’

Man Utd have reached a ‘total agreement’ to sign Royal Antwerp goalkeper Senne Lammens ahead of the deadline, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Red Devils have been on the lookout for a new goalkeeper this summer after Andre Onana’s poor performances in the 2024/25 campaign.

Altay Bayindir has moved ahead of Onana in the pecking order as Ruben Amorim chose to start the Turkey international in their first three Premier League matches of the season.

Onana did start their League Cup defeat to Grimsby Town with the Cameroon international making two big mistakes as Man Utd were knocked out on penalties by the League Two outfit.

And the goalkeeping situation at the club has led Man Utd to line up a goalkeeper signing on deadline day with Lammens about to move to Old Trafford.

It had seemed like the Red Devils would be prioritising a move for Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez over Lammens earlier on Monday.

READ: Transfer Deadline Day, summer 2025: Follow it LIVE with F365…

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X on Monday morning: ‘Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Emiliano Martínez and approached Aston Villa! As exclusively revealed this morning, Dibu is back as concrete option for #MUFC if Lammens deal doesn’t happen. Talks well underway now.’

Before he later added: ‘Emi Martínez has told Aston Villa that he wants to join Manchester United. Clear message again after the game as personal terms are agreed with #MUFC. Talks continue also re Sancho. Man Utd also keep talks active for Lammens… who’s #AVFC target if Dibu leaves.’

But now The Athletic journalist Ornstein has revealed that Man Utd have ‘reached total agreement’ for the signing of Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

Ornstein added: ‘A fee of €21million (£18.2m) plus add ons has been agreed between the two clubs with no sell-on clause included.

‘Lammens, 23, is travelling to Manchester with personal terms on a five-year contract agreed as all parties work towards completing a deal before Monday’s 7pm UK deadline.’

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League star tells club he wants to join Man Utd before the deadline – Romano

👉 Man Utd ‘reach agreement’ to sell flop for €25m as Ornstein reveals ‘50% sell-on clause’

👉 Former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag sacked by Bayer Leverkusen after just three games



Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez could now be forced to stay at Villa Park but Romano has revealed that Galatasaray is an option, while ‘solutions are being explored’.

After Ornstein’s story, Romano continued on X: ‘After Manchester United proceeding with Senne Lammens deal, solutions are being explored for Dibu Martínez. Argentina goalkeeper being discussed with Galatasaray in the recent hours.’