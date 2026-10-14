Man Utd reach verdict on offloading Martinez as ‘inevitable’ punishment revealed – ‘remote in the extreme’

According to reports, Lisandro Martinez’s chances of staying at Manchester United beyond 2027 are ‘remote in the extreme’.

The centre-back’s future at Man Utd has been uncertain for several months, partly because his current contract will expire at the end of this season.

28-year-old Martinez has arguably been one of Man Utd’s better performers over the past few seasons, but injuries have also derailed him as he has not been available enough.

Martinez has been a key player for Man Utd at the start of this season, though performances and results have been nowhere near good enough. They have only won two of their first nine matches in all competitions and have exited the Carabao Cup.

And Martinez thinks Man Utd’s board are more to blame for their current issues than the players or head coach Michael Carrick.

READ: More Man Utd flaws to the fore but Carrick relief comes as Martinez calls out Wilcox

After Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid, Martinez remarkably hit out at technical director Jason Wilcox, and he later doubled down in a second interview.

“We have many games, we have to rotate players, and for me we don’t have the best squad compared to other top teams,” Martinez told CBS Sports in the second interview.

“As a club, I expect more. I’m not gonna close my mouth; we need to have more ambition.

“I try to be positive and try to be honest. We have to change and do more because I think we are capable of being better. We have the players.

“But also, when you watch the games on television, you see the players and the manager and you point the finger, which is right, we take the responsibility. But also, as a club, I expect more, you know?

“I expect more. I’m not going to close my mouth.

“We need more ambition. We need to talk more about winning the Champions League and winning the Premier League. If we don’t say the truth, nothing will change.”

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Man Utd’s stance on keeping Lisandro Martinez beyond 2027 revealed

Now, The Athletic‘s Man Utd correspondent, Laurie Whitwell, has said that the likelihood of Martinez signing a new contract beyond 2027 are ‘remote in the extreme’.

‘The prospect of him extending terms in the wake of his interviews is remote in the extreme,’ Whitwell reported for The Athletic.

‘Ironically, he was a player United could have sold this summer to raise funds. Whether his intervention in Madrid means he is more likely to leave on a free transfer remains to be seen.’

Whitwell has also revealed that Martinez is to be punished for his outburst on Tuesday night, with it noted that ‘club sources say it is inevitable that Martinez will be fined for his behaviour.’

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