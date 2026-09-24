Man Utd reach verdict on possible left-back signing after Shaw exit plan emerges

Joaquin Seys has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd have decided that they will continue to monitor Club Brugge defender Joaquin Seys with a view to making an offer, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent most of their final days in the transfer market looking at signing a new left-back after concentrating on midfield signings earlier in the summer.

Man Utd were linked with Newcastle’s Lewis Hall, Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, RB Leipzig’s David Raum, Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas and Man City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri, to name a few.

There were rumours that Newcastle could have considered the sale of Hall but Man Utd were put off by their £75m asking price in the final days of the window, while the Red Devils reportedly made an approach for Man City’s Ait-Nouri in a last-gasp attempt to sign a left-back.

Chief Man Utd correspondent for the Manchester Evening News, Tyrone Marshall recently insisted there is a “good chance” that the Red Devils sign Hall in 2027.

Marshall said on the United! United! United! YouTube channel: “It’s hard to say 8 months out, but I think there’s a good chance they sign Lewis Hall next year.”

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Man Utd could also see Luke Shaw leave with TEAMtalk revealing ‘sources close to the club suggest the long-serving defender could leave when his existing deal expires’ at the end of the season.

It is understood that Man Utd are ‘looking to sign Shaw replacement in January’ with club sources indicating ‘that bringing in a younger, more durable left-back forms part of a broader strategy to refresh the defensive unit and build greater long-term depth’.

Man Utd have ‘decided to continue keeping close tabs’ on Seys

And now TEAMtalk are also claiming that Man Utd have ‘decided to continue keeping close tabs’ on Club Brugge left-back Seys as they monitor several players ahead of the January transfer window.

As previously reported, Seys featured high up on the Red Devils’ list of potential left-back targets as they looked for competition and a long-term replacement for Shaw ahead of the new season.

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Seys is ‘still firmly on their radar’ as they look for a new left-back in January with Man Utd scouts watching the Belgium international in his most recent match.

The report adds: ‘TEAMtalk understands Seys was one player who particularly appealed to Jason Wilcox’s recruitment team.

‘We understand that United’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, is an admirer of the 21-year-old and continues to appreciate his qualities.

‘That interest has been backed up by further scouting, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that United had representatives in attendance for Club Brugge’s most recent clash with Genk.’

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