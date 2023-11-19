Man Utd ‘ready to accept big offer’ for player as they look to ‘boost’ January transfer budget

Manchester United are hopeful that Jadon Sancho will attract big offers in the January transfer window in order to boost their own budget, according to reports.

The England international came off the bench in the Red Devils’ first three Premier League matches of the season before being left out of the matchday squad by Erik ten Hag completely for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal.

Ten Hag revealed after the match that Sancho had been omitted due to his poor displays in training, which is something the Man Utd winger denied on social media and claimed he was being made a “scapegoat” for their poor form.

Sancho eventually deleted the post but he is still refusing to apologise to the Man Utd boss with Ten Hag making him train away from the first team and banning him from their facilities.

It is now understood that the only way back for Sancho at Old Trafford is for the Man Utd winger to make a private and public apology to Ten Hag and his coaching staff.

That doesn’t seem forthcoming and there are expectations that the former Borussia Dortmund player will leave in January, either on a loan or permanent transfer.

Sancho has already been linked with a return to Dortmund, while Juventus, Tottenham and Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the situation at Old Trafford.

And now Football Insider claim that Man Utd are ‘hoping to land a big transfer fee’ and are ‘ready to accept’ if one comes their way in January.

It is understood ‘an exit for the winger, either permanent or on loan, is now almost a certainty in the new year’ with Man Utd ‘hoping to boost their budget for the winter window by landing a sizeable fee for the England international – as well as clearing his £250,000-a-week wage from the books’.

Former Premier League defender Andy Townsend thinks Man Utd boss Ten Hag has “gone a little too far” in his ostracisation of Sancho.

Townsend said on talkSPORT: “It’s gone daft. I don’t agree with what Jadon Sancho has done, and I stand by that. But, I mean, crikey, you might as well say to the kid, ‘don’t even come in’. It’s ridiculous.

“I’m surprised you’re actually allowed to get away with [the punishment he’s been given]. I’m surprised someone from the PFA hasn’t turned around and said. ‘hold on a minute’.

“It’s one thing to not like him or you don’t want him but you can’t just banish the guy completely from one side of the club to the other just because of an obvious disagreement. It has gone a little too far now I think.”