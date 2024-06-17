Man Utd now ‘ready to agree deal’ for ‘keen’ £70m-rated PL star with INEOS to submit ‘improved offer’

Man Utd are now prepared to get serious about a deal to sign Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, according to reports.

Widespread reports claimed last week that the Red Devils made their opening offer for Branthwaite with Everton turning down a bid worth around £35m.

However, the Toffees are looking for a fee of around £70m for the England international as they use Manchester City’s deal for Josko Gvardiol last summer as a guideline.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update on Man Utd‘s interest in Branthwaite last week, he said: “Manchester United will sign a new centre-back in the summer transfer window and they made a bid for Jarrad Branthwaite, but Everton want at least £65m/£70m to sell him, not the £35m offered by Manchester United.

“That’s why at the moment there’s no agreement between the parties, but Branthwaite remains one of three names they have on the list for the new centre-back. They appreciate Todibo but there are more options on Manchester United’s shortlist and this is why they are not desperate.”

And Romano revealed that the Everton defender would be “keen” on a move to Man Utd, he added: “What I can confirm on the player side is that the player would be happy to join Manchester United, even without Champions League football, the player is keen.

“Personal terms are not a problem. The Times yesterday night reported this story and on the player side there is no issue, Branthwaite would be keen on joining Manchester United.

“The real issue is Everton, they have no intention to negotiate a normal fee or an acceptable fee. At the moment they are asking for big money, something around 65-70m, not less than this.”

Despite some reports on Sunday suggesting that Man Utd could now move on to other targets over Everton’s asking price, Football Insider claim that Man Utd are ‘planning to submit a new offer’ for the England defender, who was left out of Gareth Southgate’s final squad for Euro 2024.

The report adds:

‘United are hopeful that they can agree to a deal far cheaper than the asking price given the financial issues at Goodison Park. ‘Sources say the defender has already agreed personal terms over the move, but Everton’s price tag means a full agreement is some distance away.’

GiveMeSport also have a fresh report in the Red Devils’ interest in Branthwaite with Man Utd apparently ‘ready to agree’ a deal for the 21-year-old.

Man Utd are ‘seeking to advance negotiations with Everton this week to determine just how likely it is they can sign’ the centre-back over the summer.

GiveMeSport continues: