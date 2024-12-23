Man Utd ‘ready to go on to attack’ for star with another deal ‘expected to be announced within days’

Man Utd are serious about signing AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez as soon as the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season with their 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Sunday keeping them 13th in the Premier League table at Christmas.

New head coach Ruben Amorim is struggling to get consistency in performances and results out of his current squad with Man Utd losing back-to-back matches following an impressive 2-1 win at arch-rivals Man City eight days ago.

There is hope among Man Utd fans that INEOS will back Amorim in the January transfer window to give him the players who can follow his playing style and philosophy.

Widespread reports have claimed that left-back is one of the main positions that Amorim is looking to improve with Tyrell Malacia starting in the wing-back position on Sunday.

And now MilanLive claim that Man Utd ‘ready to go on the attack’ to sign France international Hernandez from Milan and the 27-year-old ‘could leave’.

The Red Devils are ‘ready to snatch him away from the Rossoneri immediately’ with Milan boss Paulo Fonseca starting him on the bench in recent weeks.

Fonseca seemed to send a message to Hernandez over the weekend by praising Alex Jimenez’s performance in a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona on Friday.

The Milan boss told reporters: “Jimenez is the first choice at the moment, because he started the last two matches.

“Alex worked hard, he was decisive and he needs continue like this. We need someone with this energy, this desire to run hard. If it’s a kid or not, that doesn’t interest me.”

The report adds that ‘there has been no significant progress on his renewal and everything suggests that the left-back could be sold in the next transfer window’.

It is claimed that Man Utd are ‘preparing a blitz to be carried out in the next few days and the Rossoneri fans fear losing one of the most important players in the squad right away’.

With Man Utd ‘ready to take advantage’ of his contract standoff, the chances Hernandez ‘will say goodbye to Milan, as of today, are very high and this could also happen in the immediate future’.

Very few players look comfortable in the Red Devils’ 3-4-3 formation under Amorim but Amad Diallo has excelled on the right-hand side.

And Football Insider insist that a new deal for Diallo is ‘expected to be announced within days’ as former Man Utd scout Mick Brown reveals that they are “making good progress in talks”.

Brown told Football Insider: “I’m not expecting there to be any issues, they’re making good progress in talks. The things that are still left to agree should be a formality, I think.

“From what I’m hearing, they’re confident that an agreement will be reached soon because it’s one everybody involved wants to get over the line.

“It could even be done before the January window opens, if all goes to plan. His performances since Amorim came in have been excellent, and it seems the manager is impressed.

“He’s always getting at the opposition full-back, he’s running in behind and forcing United further up the park, and he’s getting better all the time.

“United have been looking to tie him down to a new deal for a while now, and his recent performances have only increased their efforts.

“So yes, I’m expecting that one to get signed and sealed soon, and I’m pleased for him because he’s earned it with his performances.”

