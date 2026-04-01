Manchester United are gearing up for a monumental clear-out and one sparsely reported name is a prime candidate to depart for around £10m, according to a report.

To fund what’s shaping up to be a colossal summer spend, Man Utd must sell well. The usual suspects – Manuel Ugarte, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund etc – have been reported on at length, but there’s another who could go who hasn’t been in the headlines.

According to the Daily Mail, Man Utd could wave goodbye to goalkeeper Radek Vitek, who despite being on the books since 2020, is still to make his senior debut.

The Czech star has been loaned out three times since arriving and is currently the regular starter at Championship side Bristol City, who recently hired Roy Hodgson as their new manager.

Vitek signed a new contract at Man Utd just prior to his loan being finalised, and he’s tied down until the summer of 2028.

But per the report, Vitek is not particularly thrilled with the prospect of being a back-up at Old Trafford once the loan ends. Given he now has the taste for regular first-team football, that’s not all that surprising.

‘Radek Vitek has limited interest in returning from loan at Bristol City to be a back-up,’ read the report. ‘The 22-year-old could bring in around £10m.’

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Vitek’s fruitful loan spells have at least worked in United’s favour as far as swelling his price tag is concerned.

And classified as a homegrown player, the proceeds from his sale would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on Man Utd’s books.

Vitek’s departure could be one of many at Man Utd this summer, with Casemiro’s exit via free agency already announced. There’ll be no U-turn on handing the veteran Brazilian a new contract.

Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho are also moving on when their deals are up at season’s end. Regarding sales, Napoli will pay €44m / £38m to sign loanee, Rasmus Hojlund, outright.

Man Utd hope Barcelona will pay the pre-agreed €30m / £26m asking price to sign Marcus Rashford to a permanent deal. However, there are fresh reports of that clause expiring at the end of March without a deal being struck.

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According to Sky Sports, Man Utd will also listen to offers for Andre Onana, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee.

Onana reportedly hopes to return to Old Trafford once his loan at Trabzonspor concludes and stick around to scrap with Senne Lammens for the starting spot.

What he wants and what he’ll get are two entirely different things, however, with multiple reports confirming Man Utd have no intention of reintegrating Onana back into the mix.

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