Man Utd ‘ready to knock again’ for Newcastle target after ‘upsetting’ Euro giant’s plan

Manchester United are prepared to attempt to sign Adrien Rabiot again in the January transfer window, according to reports in Italy.

The Red Devils are having a poor start to the new season under Erik ten Hag with Man Utd currently tenth in the Premier League table and bottom of their Champions League group.

Man Utd did beat Brentford 2-1 at the weekend thanks to an extremely late Scott McTominay brace, which took some of the pressure away from Ten Hag for now.

And Ten Hag will no doubt be looking to improve his squad again in the next transfer window after such a frustrating start to the new campaign.

Italian publication Calciomercato (via Sport Witness) insist that Man Utd and Newcastle are keen on revitalising their interest in Juventus midfielder Rabiot in the winter.

Rabiot has been in good form this season with a goal and two assists in eight Serie A matches so far and has become an important part of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans.

Man Utd ‘upset’ Juventus in the summer with their interest in the France international halting the Serie A club’s plans to secure a new deal for the 28-year-old.

And now Man Utd and Newcastle are ‘ready to knock on Rabiot’s door again’ with his contract expiring at the end of the current season.

Juventus must qualify for the Champions League this season if they have chance of tying Rabiot down to a new deal with the report insisting it’s a ‘fundamental step’ for the Old Lady.

Calciomercato expect the next few weeks to be ‘intense’ as Juventus attempt new deal talks but the two Premier League clubs will be hoping they can convince his agent to leave on a free transfer.

Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville doesn’t think the Red Devils will finish in the top five this season and bemoaned their “depressing start” to the new campaign.

When asked if United will qualify for the Champions Leagie this season, Neville said on Sky Sports: “I’m saying no for United but they proved me wrong last season after having a very poor start. Obviously yesterday [vs Brentford] I was happy. I felt sorry for Brentford because I like Brentford a lot, but it was huge.

“It’s been such a depressing start to the season and by no stretch of the imagination does beating Brentford at home with two goals in the 93rd and 97th minute mean that everything’s okay – far from it, it’s a mess.”