Man Utd ready to ‘let go’ of Ten Hag favourite as INEOS set £56m asking price for flop

Man Utd are set to grant Rasmus Hojlund a move away from Old Trafford if they receive an offer of €65m (£56m), according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season with the current Man Utd squad now certain to go down as the worst Premier League side in the club’s history.

Ruben Amorim’s men, who beat Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday night, are currently 14th in the table, level on points with David Moyes’ Everton, and have won just ten Premier League matches all season.

Only five Premier League sides have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season and Joshua Zirkzee and Hojlund have come in for a lot of criticism.

The duo have only scored three Premier League goals each this season and there have been rumours that Man Utd could attempt to offload both of them in the summer.

Former Liverpool and Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant reckons a loan move would do Hojlund good but the Red Devils are more likely to want a permanent transfer.

Pennant told Makthavare: “It just hasn’t worked out at the club for Rasmus Højlund, it really hasn’t. When you have Harry Maguire coming off the bench and having more attempts on goal than you have in 16 games, that tells you all you need to know unfortunately.

“It just hasn’t worked. He needs a bit of confidence and a loan move could do him some good. I think that would be the best option, to hopefully get him somewhere scoring a few goals as he does still have some good attributes, he needs that confidence.”

And now Caught Offside claim that Man Utd ‘have set an asking price of around €65m (£56m)’ for Hojlund ‘as clubs show an interest in him ahead of the summer’.

The Red Devils are ‘open to letting Hojlund go if interested clubs pay up for him’ but, despite his poor form, Man Utd are ‘still keen to bring in close to what they paid Atalanta for him’.

Caught Offside adds:

‘It could be that Hojlund will get the chance to return to Serie A, with sources telling CaughtOffside that Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli are all considering moving for him. ‘Even if things haven’t worked out for the 22-year-old during his time at Old Trafford, he was very highly rated during his time in Italy, so it perhaps makes sense that big clubs there are still prepared to give him a chance.’

