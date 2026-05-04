Atletico Madrid have reportedly ‘agreed’ personal terms with Ederson, but Manchester United are ‘ready’ to hijack the deal this summer.

It has been widely reported that Man Utd‘s top priority is to overhaul their midfield in this summer’s transfer window, with two signings expected to replace Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

The Red Devils have been linked with a wide array of potential targets, with the most expensive options including Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Carlos Baleba.

There have been conflicting reports over Man Utd’s preferred targets in recent months, but they are also linked with some low-cost alternatives.

This includes long-term target Ederson, who may finally leave Serie A outfit Atalanta during this summer’s transfer window.

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Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on Man Utd’s search for a new midfielder claims they will “very soon decide” who to sign, though Ederson is one of their options.

“Man United also like Sandro Tonali, he’s another name they have on the shortlist,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Ederson from Atlanta could be a backup option in the list of Manchester United, available for €40-45m.

“So there is plenty of names, but Man United will very soon decide.

“And again, don’t forget Carlos Baleba, who has been on the list of Man United since summer 2025, and I think could still be an interesting name to follow for this transfer window.”

Red Devils ‘ready’ to beat Atletico Madrid to Ederson

Now, journalist Nicolo Schira has since reported that the Red Devils are ‘ready to offer’ 45 million euros (around £39m) for Ederson, who has already ‘agrred personal terms’ with Atletico Madrid.

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Schira said on X: ‘#ManchesterUnited are ready to offer 45M to #Atalanta to try to sign #Ederson overtaking #AtleticoMadrid, which agreed personal terms with the midfielder for a contract until 2031 (4,5M/year).

‘Atleti have not reached a deal yet with Atalanta which want more of the last bid (35M).’

A couple of weeks ago, reporter Ben Jacobs revealed that a move to the Premier League for Ederson is on the cards this summer, though Arsenal are also interested.

Jacobs revealed on X: ‘Atalanta’s Ederson is a name on Manchester United’s midfield shortlist, as revealed earlier this month. Arsenal are also keeping tabs.

‘Atletico Madrid have already agreed terms with the midfielder but have not yet reached a club-to-club agreement, and are also in talks with Wolves now for Joao Gomes.

‘Atalanta value Ederson around €50m and #MUFC have made contact with the player side.

‘Manchester United are looking to sign two midfielders this summer with Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte potentially to be sold.’

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