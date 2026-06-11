Man Utd ready to ‘outbid’ Arsenal for Barcelona attacker who ‘welcomes’ Old Trafford move

Manchester United are prepared to blow Arsenal away for the signing of Barcelona’s Dani Olmo, according to a report.

Olmo, 28, remains a key player for both club and country, even if he’s not always a guaranteed starter. The versatile attacker will get his fair share of minutes for Spain during the World Cup, and in 49 appearances for Barcelona last term, returned 18 goal contributions.

His primary position is attacking midfielder, and with Bruno Fernandes now into his 30s and Man Utd’s fixture list swelling after securing a return to the Champions League, there is sense in signing a high calibre back-up.

According to reports in Spain, Man Utd view a move for Olmo as a ‘strategic addition’ to their attacking ranks.

Accordingly, it’s claimed the Red Devils are now prepared to ‘outbid’ Arsenal and Chelsea who until now, had been viewed as frontrunners if Olmo were to change clubs this summer.

On that front, it’s claimed Olmo ‘welcomes’ the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League.

Arsenal are looking for more creativity in attacking areas, while Chelsea look ripe for improvement in practically every department of Xabi Alonso’s squad.

However, the two London clubs now face a serious threat to their hopes of signing Olmo by way of Man Utd.

Man Utd serious threat to Arsenal, Chelsea for Dani Olmo transfer

The report noted United are now a ‘strong contender’ to sign the Barca man, though Arsenal and Chelsea haven’t given up.

It was stated both sides are prepared to put offers of around €70m / £60m on the table, though Man Utd are fully prepared to ‘outbid’ both.

Man Utd have already banked Ederson and plan to sign one and more probably two more central midfielders.

Elliot Anderson is unlikely to be among those who join Ederson at Old Trafford, with Man Utd refusing to engage in a bidding war with Manchester City, who have already seen a mammoth £121m (£106m plus £15m in add-ons) bid rejected by Nottingham Forest.

Instead, United’s focus right now is on Mateus Fernandes (West Ham) and Sandro Tonali (Newcastle).

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They’re also in the market for a left-back and left winger. Regarding the former, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have brought news of Man Utd accelerating the signing of Newcastle’s Lewis Hall.

The 21-year-old is projected to cost around £60m and their is growing belief a deal not only can be made with the Magpies, but will be made.

TEAMtalk’s insider, Graeme Bailey, went on to state: ‘Man Utd sources remain confident that the 21-year-old is interested in joining the club and plans are being put in place for a concerted push in the coming weeks.’

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