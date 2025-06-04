Manchester United have reportedly been impressed with Como midfielder Nico Paz, who is being pursued for a return to Real Madrid, but may not look favourably upon that transfer.

United had a very poor season just gone – finishing 15th in the Premier League – and the required repairs are well underway. Matheus Cunha has been signed and talks have been opened over Bryan Mbeumo, who wants to become a Red Devil.

United also have other positions which they want to improve upon. One area in which they could look to sign one or two new players is in the midfield.

According to a report from Caught Offside, their scouts have been impressed by the performances of Como midfielder Paz after monitoring him.

Paz, in his first season since leaving Real Madrid – where he played just eight senior games and scored once after coming through the academy – scored six Serie A goals and assisted a further nine.

It’s believed Real are eager to re-sign him after seeing those returns, but Paz will not ‘rush back’ to the Bernabeu unless he’s assured a regular first-team place.

The presence of Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga suggests that might not be possible.

As such, the report suggests United could be given a ‘serious opportunity’ to move for Paz. The situation could be determined by who is at the helm at Como next season.

Current boss Cesc Fabregas has only used two players more often than he has Paz in his as yet short managerial career.

He is obviously a big fan of the midfielder, and likely does not want to see him leave. With that said, the Spaniard is currently being considered for the Inter Milan manager role, with current boss Simone Inzaghi leaving for Saudi Arabia.

Inter have asked for permission to speak to Fabregas and some reports suggest he is on the verge of taking over at the Champions League finalists.

If that is the case, he would of course have no say on the future of Paz – unless he wanted to sign him for Inter – and whoever takes over at Como would not have the same connection Fabregas has with the midfielder, and could be open to his sale.

Things might become more clear in regards to Paz’s future once a decision has been made on Fabregas’.

