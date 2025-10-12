Bruno Fernandes could be on his way out the door at Manchester United

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey has revealed that Manchester United have “held talks” over the sale of Bruno Fernandes, as “things have changed” after a summer move fell through.

Fernandes has long been one of the very best players at United. In recent seasons, he’s been one of the main reasons they have stayed competitive, with others struggling around him.

In the summer, after last season’s 15th-placed Premier League finish, Fernandes was offered huge money to ditch the Red Devils in order to move to Saudi Arabia.

He said at the time that he did not want to leave, but if United were willing to sell, he’d part ways with them.

United decided against letting him go, but it seems the chances of a move to the Saudi Pro League are more likely, per insider Bailey.

He told United In Focus: “Bruno Fernandes has made it clear to Manchester United that he will not be pushed out of the club, hence his quotes about the Saudi Pro League.

“Fernandes considered the Saudi Pro League last summer, but both the player and United were not keen. Since then, things have changed. Sources confirm that United have indeed held talks with the Pro League about Fernandes.

“However, Fernandes – as we know – has not put the brakes on this by publicly stating his stance.

“It is clear Fernandes will decide his own future.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Bruno Fernandes responds to rumours he will leave Man Utd for Saudi Arabia next summer

👉 Top Man Utd target Baleba will ‘request to leave’ Brighton in January in bombshell transfer update

👉 Man Utd ‘bid hard’ for La Liga forward with £26m release clause; ‘prepare’ £78m for Juve star

That there have been talks between United and the Saudis for Fernandes is something of a shock. However, they know they’d make good money from the midfielder’s sale, the current regime is not using him in a way which best suits his game, and that’s seen him struggle for form – with just two goals and no assists this term.

Fernandes has recently cleared the air on his reasons for staying at United, saying: “I didn’t close the door to move to Saudi Arabia because of the World Cup — that was never on my mind. I just wanted to stay at the club, and the club wanted me to stay. That’s all.”

Given the suggestion that United have held talks over Fernandes’ sale, it seems they might no longer want him to stay, and as that was one of the main drivers of him remaining at the club last summer, his view might soon change.

After six years, we might not see the star at United for much longer.

READ MORE: Waddle tells Man Utd to sign ‘best’ in the Prem, leaving no space for expensive summer signing