Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd are now prepared to sell Alejandro Garnacho in the January transfer window with Tottenham entering the race to sign the Argentinian, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a miserable season with the board sacking Erik ten Hag at the end of October before hiring Ruben Amorim to take the club forward.

After a poor start, Amorim has made some progress over the last few weeks with good performances against Liverpool and Arsenal, before beating Southampton 3-1 at Old Trafford in midweek.

Amorim is obviously still lacking a number of players to turn Man Utd into a team that can be successful in the Premier League with the Red Devils currently 13th in the Premier League ahead of their clash against Brighton on Sunday.

That could mean having to sell some players in order to raise funds before they can then make signing of their own, with Garnacho one player who is attracting a lot of interest from elsewhere.

Garnacho has been the subject of two bids from Serie A side Napoli with the Italians reportedly ‘increasing their offer’ to €55m over the weekend for the Man Utd winger.

That report indicated that Man Utd are still holding out for €70m if they sell in January with Garnacho apparently reaching a ‘verbal agreement’ over a five-year contract with Napoli.

And now Caught Offside claim that Man Utd are now ‘ready to consider letting Alejandro Garnacho leave if they receive a good enough offer this January’.

As well as Napoli, the report adds that ‘sources have also informed CaughtOffside that Tottenham have joined the race for Garnacho, having received information on his situation’.

The report adds:

‘One imagines Man Utd would rather sell abroad than to a Premier League rival, but Spurs will no doubt hope they can emerge as serious contenders for the talented 20-year-old. ‘Garnacho has shown great potential during his time at United, even if he’s seemingly no longer looking like being as much of an important player under new manager Ruben Amorim.’

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna suggested on Saturday that the Italian club are interested in doing a deal for the Man Utd winger.

When asked directly about a potential move for Garnacho, Manna said: “We are making some assessments, he is an important player, but he is not ours.

“We must not get carried away even if we know that an important player has left, a top player as the manager defined him and therefore the expectations are high. But we will do something on Napoli’s terms.”

On Napoli’s decision to sell Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain, Manna added: “The team is reacting well, already last week the player did not want to come to the match and had excluded himself. The coach is able to unite the group and they already knew about the situation.

“You have to ask him what he has to tell us. I can say that the player has asked to be sold.

“We were working on the renewal which was not easy, but it was well underway. His salary requirements were clearly not at our level and did not match.

“The choice was forced, we wish him the best, he is the past even if he wrote great pages for Napoli.”