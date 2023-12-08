Manchester United are reportedly ‘willing’ to sell Christian Eriksen as they look to free up funds for their own transfer business in January.

Erik ten Hag signed Eriksen on a free transfer shortly after he took the reigns at Old Trafford and the Denmark international played a key role in the Red Devils’ success last season.

Eriksen scored two goals and made 10 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions last term, helping Man Utd to League Cup victory in the process.

He has featured 15 times overall this season but has been ruled out of Man Utd’s last four matches due to a knee injury.

Despite Ten Hag previously saying that Eriksen is a ‘much better footballer’ than new signing Sofyan Amrabat, it seems that the manager is now willing to offload the experienced midfielder.

According to Football Insider, Man Utd are ‘ready’ to sell Eriksen in January as they prepare to ‘part ways with another superstar.’

The report states that figures within the club believe that the 31-year-old’s ‘legs have gone,’ and that he is ‘struggling to keep up with the intensity of the Premier League.’

It’s claimed that the centre-mid’s future ‘is now in doubt,’ as Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘prepares to take control of football decisions at Old Trafford as his deal to purchase a 25 per cent stake in the club is days from completion.’

Now, Man Utd ‘will listen to offers’ for Eriksen, whose current contract is set to expire in 2025.

Eriksen has been a top performer for Man Utd at times, but perhaps now is the time to focus on bringing younger players into the first team.

18-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo made an impressive debut against Everton last month and his performance kept him in the team for Man Utd’s following game against Newcastle.

Mainoo has the potential to become a top player in the future, but needs to play consistent minutes if he wants to reach his high ceiling.

As mentioned, selling Eriksen would also give Ten Hag more funds to spend in January, with the manager desperate to bring in a new centre-back.

Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo is thought to be the Red Devil’s top defensive target, while fellow Ligue 1 star Leny Yoro is also on their radar.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if any Premier League clubs make an offer for Eriksen over the next few weeks.

