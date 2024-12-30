Man Utd have held talks with Real Betis over allowing Antony to leave on a potential loan to the Spanish side in January, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had an appalling season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 14th in the Premier League table ahead of their match against Newcastle on Monday night.

Amorim is finding it hard to turn around their inconsistent performances and results with the Portuguese head coach winning just four of his first 10 matches in charge of Man Utd.

Antony, who signed from Ajax for £85m in 2022, has played 349 minutes in all competitions this season over 11 appearances, three of which have been in the starting XI.

His time in the team has slightly improved since the arrival of Amorim as manager but it’s understood that the new Man Utd head coach is unlikely to stand in the way of his exit from Old Trafford.

And now Spanish outlet ABC de Sevilla insist that Real Betis are ‘monitoring the situation of a footballer who is theoretically out of the Betis’ financial reach but in Heliópolis they want to exhaust the options of convincing the parties to incorporate him on advantageous conditions’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool and the Man Utd ‘sh*tshow’: The key differences revealed

👉 Sutton slams Man Utd duo over ‘under-12s stuff’ as Amorim ‘sack’ claim is made

👉 Man Utd ‘offer’ revealed as Amorim eyes ‘priority’ signing from PL club; Romano confirms star ‘will leave’

The player they are referring to is Antony at Man Utd and the winger is ‘on the table of Betis officials as a possible January reinforcement given the player’s ostracism at his club, his desire to change leagues and the footballing conditions that fit the Betis squad to be able to be recovered in the hands of Manuel Pellegrini after having caused a stir in 2022 with a stratospheric transfer of one hundred million euros from Ajax to United.’

A potential loan is seen as ‘very difficult’ for Betis to pull off because of Antony’s salary ‘but the operation that is initially proposed as a loan includes sharing the salary with United and the player giving up amounts to be able to address his arrival, which also depends on the departure of some Betis asset such as Assane, who has been valued at around fifteen million euros’.

ABC de Sevilla adds: