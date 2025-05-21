Cristiano Ronaldo could now leave Al-Nassr at the end of his contract amid reported interest from Brazilian club Botafogo, according to reports.

The Portugal international left the Red Devils in controversial circumstances at the end of 2022 with Erik ten Hag allowing him to leave and join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Ronaldo had two spells at Old Trafford, becoming a world-class player under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2003 and 2009 before returning in August 2021.

The second stint ended in tears, with the Portuguese superstar ripping the club and everyone associated with it a new one.

Former Man Utd and Real Madrid striker Ronaldo has scored 23 goals in 28 Saudi Pro League matches this term with Al Nassr currently fourth in the standings.

Ronaldo has scored goals wherever he has been but the Saudi outfit have only won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 despite the striker’s 97 goals in 109 appearances since joining.

There was a report on Monday in Spanish newspaper Marca indicating that Ronaldo had received a ‘tempting major offer’ from an unnamed Brazilian club.

Ronaldo is apparently attracted to the offer as it would offer him ‘the possibility of participating in the Club World Cup’ over the summer.

Further reports claimed that Botafogo were the team who had made the bid to Ronaldo and the Brazilian side’s coach, Renato Paiva, insisted “you can’t say no to a star like that”.

When asked about the club’s reported interest, Paiva told a press conference: “Christmas is only in December … But if he came, you can’t say no to a star like that.

“I don’t know anything. I’m just answering the question. But, as I said, coaches always want the best. Ronaldo, even at his age, is still a goal-scoring machine. In a team that creates chance after chance, he would be good.”

And now our friends at TEAMtalk have claimed that Ronaldo has made a ‘U-turn’ over his future at Al-Nassr with his future at the club now in ‘serious doubt’.

Journalist Rudy Galetti insists that Ronaldo is ‘now stalling on a verbal agreement that was all but sealed only a few weeks ago’ that would have seen the former Man Utd striker earn €200m next season.

After Al-Nassr’s lack of progress on the pitch this season, losing to Kawasaki Frontale in the Asian Champions League, Ronaldo has ‘asked to put the contract on hold’ while he considers his future.

Ronaldo is ‘no longer fully convinced’ by the project at Al-Nassr with the Portugal international hoping to continue winning silverware until he finally hangs up his boots in the future.