According to reports, Manchester United have discovered whether they can sign Endrick from Real Madrid during this winter transfer window.

The Red Devils have been very active in the transfer market in recent months as they have reshaped their squad following last season’s dire 15th-place finish in the Premier League.

This was required following their poor season, with their focus on overhauling their attack as they signed Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while Senne Lammens was signed to replace Andre Onana as their No.1 goalkeeper.

Ruben Amorim‘s side managed to spend over £200m on these signings by raising funds through exits, with Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho among theor most notable exits.

This positive business has helped Man Utd have their best run of form under Amorim, with the Red Devils unbeaten in their last four Premier League games.

Lammens, Sesko, Mbeumo and Cunha have made a positive impact in recent weeks as Man Utd have entered the European conversation, but they have more business to do in the coming months.

It has been widely reported that their priority is to sign a No.6 as they need a quality upgrade on Casemiro, with Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson mooted as targets.

Man Utd could also look to further strengthen in attack as they may opt to fill the void left by Joshua Zirkzee, who has been heavily linked with an exit ahead of January after dropping in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid starlet Endrick has been mooted as an option as it’s emerged that the 19-year-old is likely to leave the Spanish giants on loan in the winter to play more regularly ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

Journalist Mark Brus for The Daily Briefing has confirmed that Man Utd and Real Madrid have held ‘behind-the-scenes talks’ over a deal involving Endrick, but he will not be joining the Red Devils.

Instead, Ligue Un outfit Lyon are ‘leading the race’ to sign the attacker, who is not heading to Man Utd for one ‘key reason’.

The report explains: